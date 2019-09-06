Rick Ross' Memoir Details His Struggles With Drugs and Mourns Nipsey Hussle

Rick Ross has learned a lot over his last decade-plus in the spotlight. Fans know him as Ricky Rozay, the braggadocious Miami artist who once rapped, “I know Pablo Noriega, the real Noriega, he owe me 100 favors,” but the man behind Rozay persona, William Leonard Roberts II, has a story to tell, too.

That’s what he hopes to accomplish through his newest memoir, Hurricanes — the opportunity to share a side of himself that he hasn't revealed through his lengthy catalog.

Hurricanes, like Ross’ own story, begins with the music. It is dedicated to his “big brother,” Carol City, where Ross grew up and began to cultivate his interests and talents.

His first hit, “Hustlin'” and the ensuing album, Port of Miami, catapulted him to fame in 2006, and the long-awaited sequel to the first album, Port of Miami 2, was released last month.

“So much has changed from the first album, so the approach would have to be somewhat different,” Ross tells New Times of the 13 years that have passed since the release of his debut album. “But the passion is what remained the same. And I think that’s the reason I’m so relevant at this point, is because of the passion.”

With his tenth studio album, Ross returned to his roots in a way, and he hoped that it might help him find closure surrounding the highs and lows he’s experienced over the years. He lost one of his best friends after the death of his manager Black Bo, a promising collaborator in Nipsey Hussle, and nearly lost his own life after suffering a number of seizures now revealed to be from drug use.

Instead, as he explains in Hurricanes, in creating Port of Miami 2, he found himself transported back to the emotions and drive that propelled him back in 2006.

He was careful in the production of the album — apprehensive about giving the impression that he might be trying too hard to sound current or different — as opposed to delivering the classic rhymes, beats and bars his fans know and love.

The result was a balanced project which allowed Ross to tackle some tough topics while also amplifying and expanding on the elements he’s best known for.

“What I didn’t want to do was to alter my sound to make it feel like the younger artists or what’s currently popping or going on,” he says. “I just wanted to do what I do the best. And I wanted to stay in my lane, which I feel we really did.”

He did, however, bring on a few members of Florida’s newest crop to assist in some spectacular ways on Port of Miami 2. A shining example is a feature from Denzel Curry, who also hails from Carol City.

“At this level of the game where you’re trying to make something really great that will stand the test of time, it’s not really a lot of room for favors,” says Ross. “I gotta be a fan of your music, and Denzel Curry is a great example of somebody being incredible, and from Carol City, right here in my neighborhood, 305, M-I-Yayo.”

There are also features from other Florida natives like including Greezy and Gunplay, as well as verses from big-name artists like Drake, Lil Wayne, and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Ross is happy to see the evolution of Florida hip-hop over the last few years, as a number of talented artists have begun to permeate the mainstream. As with any prominent hip-hop environment, pockets tend to naturally create themselves with artists separated by zip codes and city lines, but Ross hopes to see rappers from all over the state start to collaborate for the sake of the music.

“I hope I get to see Miami dudes collaborating with Broward County dudes and Jacksonville, Tampa — it don’t really matter where you at — let’s just remove those lines and if the shit dope, let’s just fuck with it,” he says.

Ross knows a thing or two about beef. One of the biggest conversations coming out of Port of Miami 2’s release was the absence of a Pusha T verse on the Lil Wayne and John Legend-assisted “Maybach Music VI.” Many anticipated the opportunity to see Pusha T and Lil Wayne on a song together after their long-documented, contentious history. That didn't happen.

“Ultimately, it’s just, is this gonna help them put the differences behind each other?” Ross says of his own concerns about the song. “Obviously I didn’t feel it was. But trust me, nobody wanted to see that happen more than Rozay.”

The decision is an illustration of Ross’ unique ability to navigate the industry after so many years as a prominent name in hip-hop. But that status has come with its own sacrifice. Ross’ personal struggles with fame existed largely out of the spotlight until he began having seizures in 2011. Then they happened again, in 2018, and he was hospitalized — though it was reported at the time to have been because of a possible heart attack.

Ross reveals in Hurricanes that the seizures were a result of codeine interacting with other drugs and alcohol, and that one seizure was so severe it caused him to defecate in his bed. People don’t want to talk about the lows, he says, which is why he waited so long to publicly discuss his health problems.

“People pay you to have concerts or they pay you to come sign autographs. They pay you to come for 30 minutes, 45 minutes,” he says. “You don’t have time to discuss a lot of different things, but I guess that’s what the memoir is for.”

Since the seizures, he’s begun living a healthier lifestyle. He’s given up codeine, started prioritizing his diet, and ended up losing upwards of 85 pounds.

“It was really time for me to make a change if I wanted to stay alive, and all these things had to fall into place,” he says.

Ross has undoubtedly faced some demons, and he carries the memories of those he’s lost as he continues on his own journey. On the cover of Port of Miami 2, he holds a photo of Black Bo, who passed away at the age of 45 from heart problems. Quoting Nipsey Hussle in Hurricanes, Ross writes: “The Marathon Continues.”

His identity is now a multi-faceted one: An artist, a father, and an entrepreneur. With a new lease on life, Ross is focused on moving forward.

Aside from the release of his new album and book, he’s also taking part in the second iteration of his favorite film, Coming 2 America, with Eddie Murphy. The movie is set to be released next summer, when Ross also plans to launch his own film production company.

“Regardless of where we started, the sky is the limit,” he says. “We’ll never stop hustling.”

Rick Ross. 7:30 p.m. Monday, September 9 at Miami Dade College Chapman Conference Center Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Bldg. 3, Second Floor, Miami. booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $27.99 via eventbrite.com.