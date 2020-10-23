Public Records TV Lands in Miami for Its Swing State Spotlight Series

Only 12 nights remain until the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday, November 3, and the team behind Public Records, a music-driven community space in Brooklyn, New York, isn’t about to waste a single one of them.

In March, the socially conscious hi-fi record bar launched Public Access, an online series of original audiovisual shows inspired by the community-driven format of public access television. Since then, it has focused relentlessly on giving creatives a platform for original multidisciplinary programming during the bleak, barren aftermath the arts industry has been enduring since the onset of COVID-19.

Now turning its attention to the upcoming elections, PRTV has launched Swing State Spotlights, a livestreamed voter-turnout initiative that sees the broadcasting platform team up with artists from around the nation (especially those in battleground states) to raise awareness and funds for voter-turnout efforts.

The spotlight hits the Sunshine State this weekend, and Miami’s music community is showing up for the music-marathon event. Catch Miami’s reigning purveyors of electronic music streaming live on the publicrecords.tv, as they blast some tunes in the name of democracy on Saturday, October 24, starting at 6 p.m., at the urban agricultural hub and arts and education incubator, the Center for Subtropical Affairs.

The lineup of DJs and producers also includes the irrefutable king of EDM festivals, Diplo, plus breakout techno DJ Danny Daze (who will play a versus set with Phoenecia), Nick León, Sel 6, Ashley Venom, Brother Dan, Roiju, Jonny From Space, Sister System, UltraThem and Bort, all representing the labels and crews that make up Miami's dance music scene. Visuals for the livestream are courtesy of the underwater video project Coral Morphologic.

Ahead of what is set to be the most significant and dramatic general election in recent history, the event focuses on the importance of direct action in local communities and the potential impact of a united scene.

Sister System, AKA Alexis Sosa, who will play on the night, has become a mainstay of the Miami club circuit and is one of the night's main organizers.

“The pandemic has shifted our consciousness around civic duty. It has pushed creatives and visionaries to innovate," Sosa says. "Miami is a unique metropolitan area; it is always shifting. The artists being showcased are devoted to this place as it’s their home. Music has a wonderful power to bring people together. It’s an honor to be able to demonstrate the collective effort and drive everyone has to uphold an ethical duty and a responsibility to vote. Preserving our democracy directly enables our opportunities as creatives to grow.”

The virtual event is free, but donations will benefit the New Florida Majority, a local grassroots organization that is on a mission to mobilize marginalized and excluded communities to vote, and compensate the venue and the local DJs on the lineup. During the stream, donations can be made by hitting the donation button located conveniently below the screen or ahead of time via PayPal.

PRTV Swing State Spotlight: Florida. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, October 24. Stream via publicrecords.tv.