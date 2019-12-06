How Lee Burridge Got Electronic Music to Just Chill Out

Let’s face it: The speed at which Art Basel passes by gets faster every year. There's too much to cover and explore in the short span of time it takes place over, often leading to severe feelings of FOMO. The music side of Art Basel is essentially a Winter Music Conference that actually takes place in winter: Locals and tourists alike travel to all ends of Miami for countless shows and performances during the first week of December. While some love the fast-paced milieu of pulsating beats and 24-hour raves, some of us just want to sit back, deeply inhale, and drift away towards an island filled with gentle, melodic electronic music.

In other words, just the sort of fantasy bohemian record label All Day I Dream endeavors to bring to life.

The label is returning to Miami with the next installment of its daytime Art Basel parties on Saturday, December 7, at Island Gardens. DJs like Amelie Lens and Charlotte De Witte have helped to spur a resurgence in popularity of hard-hitting techno and acid, but All Day I Dream takes listeners on a different, more esprit pursuit.

“It depends what energy you need at the moment” says DJ, producer, and All Day I Dream cofounder Lee Burridge. “If you want a good, rocking show, go to a techno event; if you want to feel like your soul has been bathed in warmth and love, we provide that; it’s different moods for different people.”

A typical All Day I Dream party is usually an all-night affair packed into a nightclub that lingers with the aroma of cigarettes and sweat. The ethos of the label, however, is one of nature and openness. If you found yourself happy while trapped in a endless reverie surrounded by serene waters and tranquil thumps of bass, Burridge could walk away knowing he has done his job correctly. And yes, he has been to Burning Man.

“It's great to dance under the blue skies, the natural elements just add that certain je ne sais quoi," he says. "At this point in my life, I think I would rather dance on the edge of a gorgeous lake view rather than a metallic, laser-filled nightclub.”

Burridge's style and demeanor is influenced by some of the places he lived during his teenage and early adult years: “Definitely Thailand. I spent most of the ’90s on the beach for months on end. I was lucky to be there when it wasn’t really happening, so we did the first full-moon parties. It was really where I heard that kind of [electronic] music for the first time, early trance and progressive house — it all had a more spacious sound to it. I have an emotional response to it and has been a thread running in and out of everything I have done.”

Indeed, Burridge is often cited as having spurred the electronic music scene in both Thailand and Hong Kong.

Island Gardens, located on the MacArthur Causeway, seems like the quintessential spot to host a gathering like All Day I Dream. Asides from the added benefit of what appears to be friendly weather this upcoming weekend, the open-air venue is engulfed by the Miami waterfront, which juxtaposes nicely against the mega-yachts in the marina. Out in the distance, skyscrapers cut across the skyline but remain far away enough not to not feel invasive. Joining Lee Burridge that afternoon will be colleagues from the label: Yokoo, Roy Rosenfeld, and Facundo Mohrr.

All Day I Dream offers a languorous style of music that's fitting for practicing your sun salutations or planting mint in your herb garden, but make no mistake: The sound can propel anyone into a dancing frenzy. The drum patterns tend to be mesmerizing, and a light, albeit potent bass can work wonders.

Burridge’s tone during his phone interview with New Times carries a certain bonhomie that can only be achieved with the experience a three-decade-long career brings. He doesn’t sweat the small things and knows the world can be a better place by simply being nice. The English DJ has played an endless list of clubs, including Miami’s Opium Garden on South Beach, which has since closed and been replaced by Story Nightclub. Despite being a youthful 51 years old and having been dubbed the “great grandfather” on All Day I Dream’s website, Burridge has only recently released his debut album. Melt was released earlier this year and was produced in collaboration with fellow DJ-producer, Lost Deserts. Burridge aims to return to the studio within the next couple of weeks.

Even with his relaxed manner, few things satisfy Burridge more than a club filled with high-energy. He is a favorite at Club Space and loves DJ'ing in Miami.

“Miami is its own hotpot, and for some reason, they all want to stay up late — I admire that,” Burridge quips. “Space is a classic and is a top favorite for so many people. I remember getting lost in the downstairs area while Danny Tenaglia was playing.”

When asked about why he keeps going back to Club Space, Burridge he had nothing but good things to say about the people owning and operating it.

"The new owners [Davide Link, Coloma Kaboomsky, and David Sinopoli] gave it a slight twist and added a more contemporary element that I initially didn’t think I would be that good of a fit, but everyone in Miami has grown up, musically, and it’s gone over quite well," he says. "I actually can’t wait to go back!

When asked about his goals for 2020, Burridge gave an optimistic answer that rose above the usual talking points of forthcoming new records and his party's international reach: “Isn’t it the year of enlightenment? I think we are all going to the next dimension. [So], onwards to the next dimension!”

All Day I Dream of Art Basel. With Lee Burridge, Yokoo, Roy Rosenfeld, and Facundo Mohrr. 4 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 305-531-3747. Tickets cost $61.90 to $73.10 via residentadvisor.com.