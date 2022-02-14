Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Music News

Kanye West Announces Donda 2 Concert at LoanDepot Park on February 22 UPDATED

February 14, 2022 9:00AM

Kanye West at last year's Donda listening party in Atlanta.
Kanye West at last year's Donda listening party in Atlanta. Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
UPDATE: Sources say that Kanye West's Donda 2 event at LoanDepot Park will be a live performance of the album, not merely a listening event as previously reported.

Over the weekend, Kanye West revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that he will be holding a Donda 2 performance at LoanDepot Park in Miami on February 22 — the same day the album is expected to be released.

Considering Ye spent all weekend railing about Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and going off on Billie Eilish for what he interpreted as a poke at Travis Scott (never mind that she never uttered Scott's name), it's surprising he had time to put together an event. He already held a listening party for the album on February 7 in Los Angeles, where Drake, Yung Lean, and Scott reportedly were in attendance.

The Miami event will likely be similar to last year's Donda event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta — which is to say more self-promotion than concert. The album itself was mired in controversy, owing to multiple delays and the inclusion of guest artists Marilyn Mansion and DaBaby, who'd recently made headlines for alleged sexual assault (Manson) and homophobic comments (DaBaby). Ye defended appearing alongside the artists in Atlanta, asserting on the Drink Champs podcast, "When I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby right after both of them got canceled, for five songs, you know, it's like they can't cancel us all."

The album itself was met with mixed reviews. The AV Club's Nina Hernandez called it "stale, incoherent, and self-indulgent," yet it's nominated for four Grammy Awards, including "Album of the Year" and "Best Rap Album."

Tickets for the Miami performance go on sale today at 11:30 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Kanye West: Donda Experience Performance. 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, at LoanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; mlb.com. Tickets cost $45 to $999 via ticketmaster.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Chicken of the Trees

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation