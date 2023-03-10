Jazz in the Gardens Has Evolved, and So Has Its Lineup of Musical Acts

There's a reason for the longevity of Miami Gardens' biggest music party, Jazz in the Gardens. According to Rodney Harris, the mayor of the city of Miami Gardens, the event's success lies in "giving people what they want: unforgettable entertainment, exotic food, and a good time."The two-day festival on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, is at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where it started in 2006 when the venue was Dolphins Stadium.Hailed as a celebration of Black music and culture, Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) touts a diverse lineup of both new and old school rhythm and blues, neo-soul, reggae, and gospel artists, and, this year, aligns performers such as Jill Scott, Jodeci, Ari Lennox, El Debarge, and Adam Blackstone on Saturday, and Erykah Badu, Sean Paul, Mike Phillips, Chandler Moore, Kierra "Kiki" Sheard, and Pastor Mike Jr. on Sunday."We have grown from a small [one-day] local jazz festival in 2006 with barely 1,000 people in attendance to a massive... mega entertainment brand that has attracted over 70,000 weekend-ticket buyers," says Harris. The city organizes the music fest in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment and Live Nation Urban.The festival returned in 2022 after taking a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.Harris says the festival grew along with the city of Miami Gardens, which is celebrating 20 years of incorporation as the 33rd city in Miami-Dade County."[The] spirit of evolving excellence has been passed down to our signature event, Jazz in the Gardens," says Harris.It was the idea of the city's first leader, Mayor Shirley Gibson, and received support from the City Council at that time, with the aim of showcasing Miami Gardens as "where you want to be," says Harris. "The festival has helped us magnify our profile globally," he says.Although jazz was the original focus of Jazz in the Gardens, the organizers gradually began including a variety of genres in response to public demand. Harris says that's reflective of the diverse tastes of its attendees."JITG is, at its heart, a good ol' family reunion," says Harris, adding that the festival attracts big names in the music industry."They leave the snow for the sunshine of South Florida and the excitement of JITG."In addition to renowned performers, the festival also showcases local artists. Jody Hill, who is participating in the festival for the second time, says it is an exhilarating experience to perform alongside other musicians "who have shaped the way we experience music."For Hill and other local artists, the festival provides an opportunity to share the stage with big-name talents and connect with a broader audience."I remember feeling inexplicably thrilled, knowing that one of my dreams had come true," says the recording artist and songwriter, who was born and raised in Miami Gardens. "Being asked to participate in yet another JITG festival far exceeded my expectations, and I'm simply grateful for the ongoing support." Hill performs on Sunday, March 12.April RaQuel performed at Jazz in the Gardens in 2016 and returns this year as a local featured artist on Saturday, March 11."I will never forget the experience. It was the first time I had the opportunity to perform in front of an audience of that size, on a stage that big, and as a part of an event of this magnitude," says the "proud native of South Florida."