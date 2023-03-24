Ibeyi Embraces the International No Matter the Language

For the twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz, who together make up the duo Ibeyi, their secret power is to be able to sing in four languages: English, French, Spanish, and Yoruba.
"Each language has its own magic. There are things you can't sing in English, and you have to say in Spanish," Lisa-Kaindé tells New Times.
Naomi quickly adds, "English is more direct. Spanish is more poetic. French brings melody to the storytelling. Singing in French is ethereal."
The fraternal twins had an international upbringing. Their Cuban father, Anga Diaz, was a member of the renowned Buena Vista Social Club; their mother was a French artist and photographer. Naturally, that had sisters moving a lot between France and Cuba as children.
"We embraced the differences between the two countries. We always moved a lot, so we embraced all cultures. We toured with our Dad when we were 2 years old. A lot of our family moments were based on the music in our living room," Lisa remembers. "Our mom had us learning instruments at 5, and we took classical music lessons for ten years, then jazz at 16. I did piano and singing, and she did percussion."
The sisters took their stage name from the West African Yoruba, where ibeyi means twins. Over the last decade and three records, they've developed a sound encompassing a Björk-esque art-pop and a world music vibe. Their latest single, "Juice of Mandarins," has one foot in R&B and the other in the esoteric.
"We made that song when we did [our latest album] Spell 31," Lisa-Kaindé explains. "I think it's the best love song I've ever written. The obsessive passion of falling in love is so magical and painful, but you can't get enough. The image of someone with the juice of a mandarin orange stuck with me."
Naomi says she liked the lyrics for "Juice of Mandarins" right from the start, explaining their division of labor: "She writes and I work more on production."
Still, not all of Lisa-Kaindé's songs get an automatic stamp of approval from Naomi. "Many songs I write she doesn't like. That's why I get better. I try to seduce her more and more," Lisa-Kaindé says, laughing.
While speaking with New Times over Zoom, the sisters find themselves somewhere in Montana amid their current tour that closes out on Sunday, April 2, at the Miami Beach Bandshell. On camera, Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi are eager to show the snowy landscape outside their vehicle as they speak about the current tour. "People who have seen us many times say this is our best show," Naomi says. "We have a light show. We have other musicians with us so we can dance. But there are times it is just us."
Among their growing fan base is pop superstar Beyoncé who cast the duo for sizable roles alongside Zendaya and Serena Williams in her visual album Lemonade. "We signed an NDA, so we can't say so much about it," Naomi warns.
"We were impressed to be part of such a big-scale music video," Lisa-Kaindé adds. "Everything was so on top. She's 20 meters away, and she sings like she's a centimeter from our ears. Anyone saying they love our music, whether Beyoncé or not, is really special to hear."
After their North American tour, the sisters plan to spend the remainder of 2023 working on Spanish-language songs with various new producers in the recording studio. "We are excited to find the new sound of Ibeyi and keep growing," Lisa-Kaindé says.
Ibeyi. With Annahstasia. 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $39.14 to $329.60 via dice.fm.