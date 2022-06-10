Green Day Is Set to Return to South Florida This Fall

Recently,binge-watched the new Sex Pistols miniseries,, on Hulu. Directed by Danny Boyle (ofandfame), the show looks at the meteoric rise and even faster fall of the Sex Pistols, a band that, despite releasing only one album, left its mark on music, influencing generations of kids to rebel through punk music.By the way, the series is not great. It's watchable, but the most engaging character is Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders (portrayed by Sydney Chandler), which is a problem when the show is supposed to be about the Sex Pistols.A decade or so later, Green Day bubbled up from the East Bay underground scene in California. The Sex Pistols' influence on the band was undeniable. But frontman Billie Joe Armstrong possessed something the Pistols didn't: the ability to write a killer hook.After a few years spent cutting their teeth at punk clubs, Green Day hit it big within 1994. Often referred to as the band's "sellout" album, the disc retained the punk sound and aesthetic but glossed it with a pop sheen. Regardless, the critics loved it, as did mainstream audiences — and perhaps more importantly, it laid the groundwork for the pop-punk genre that would come to dominate in the 2000s.If fact, it could be argued that 2000s pop-punk also allowed Green Day to reemerge from its late-'90s slump with 2004'sand 2009'sEach in their own way, the Sex Pistols and Green Day have contributed a lot to punk and all of its subgenres.But unlike the Pistols, you can still catch Green Day live.Last summer, Green Day came through Hard Rock Stadium on its Hella Mega Tour, which also featured Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Now Green Day is set to return alone to Hard Rock Live, on September 22.The September show doesn't appear to be part of any tour. In fact, the Hella Mega Tour is ongoing and wraps up on July 2 in Paris. In September, the trio travels to South America, then performs at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in New Jersey before coming to South Florida, only to journey north again for the Firefly Festival in Delaware. (The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has a knack for luring big acts to detour to its venue, as it did for Elton John back in February.)Either way, it's unlikely you'll hear Green Day's South Florida fans complaining.