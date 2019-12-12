Erick Morillo Continues to Earn His Keep in the World of Dance Music

After three decades on the scene, it's hard to talk about just a single period in time from house legend Erick Morillo's career. The Colombian-American DJ grew up in an era when SoundCloud didn’t exist, and you couldn’t simply email your freshly produced track to a dance music label's rep. Morillo goes back to the days when DJs spun on vinyl because it was a necessity, not just a particularly impressive technique on the decks. Even without the internet, the hustle and the need to be better than your sound selecting peers was every bit as intense as it is today.

Morillo has seen quite a bit during his tenure, including the rise and fall of legendary clubs and the advent of EDM culture. But what's remained consistent is his long-running romance with Miami.

“I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to play many shows in Miami, going back to the early Miami Winter Conference days when we did some memorable parties at venues that are no longer around such as Crobar, Shadow Lounge, and Mansion,” Morillo says. After a busy Basel weekend that included playing alongside the Martinez Brothers at Heart Festival, Morillo will be promptly returning to the Magic City on Friday, December 20, at Wynwood Factory. He'll be joined on the evening's bill by Miami’s own Cocodrills and Leyva.

“Playing venues like Wynwood Factory, with the history that [Miami after-hours fixture] Louis Puig has, and the venues that he has put together, like Heart and the original Club Space, you know you are going to get a crowd that is musically intelligent and loves that Latin tribal sound,” he says. Like most who honed their mixing skills in the early days of DJ culture, Morillo relies on reading the crowd and takes the party from there; you will never find him playing a predetermined set.

“I usually just start playing and get a feel for the room,” Morillo says. “Personally, I find it exciting to try and figure it all out as I go. It can be nerve-racking at times, but it’s all part of the fun.”

As we gear up for a new decade, Morillo doesn’t seem to be slowing down; in fact, he may be busier than he's ever been. Earlier this year, his label Subliminal Records released the compilation album, Subliminal Summer Sessions 2019. And sooner than any of us know it, he'll be summoned to the idyllic island of Ibiza come summer season, where he's a regular at world-renowned clubs and parties such as Paradise, Elrow Amnesia and Ultra’s Resistance.

“I think it is great that Ultra is also showcasing the underground artists," he says of the Miami-born music festival's underground-oriented Resistance imprint. "As the industry changes and [the] underground is definitely becoming more well-known, I think it is important for any festival to grow and move with the times.”

The DJ plans on releasing a track on every other week of 2020 as well as continuing to sign artists who'll inevitably supply his well-stocked armory of delightful house music bangers. Listeners can also expect collaborations between Morillo and the likes of Eats Everything, Jamie Jones, Luciano, and Lee Foss. Although he refrained from going into further detail, he did hint that a project between him and Miami pride and joy Gloria Estefan is in the works.

Morillo is also riding high off his recently released remix of Joe Smooth’s house classic “Promised Land.”

“I was approached by the head of Armada Music to see if I would be interested in remixing ‘Promised Land,’ since it was, and still is, one of my favorite records," he says. "I jumped at the opportunity and immediately said 'Yes!'”

Morillo is also credited for helping to spur the careers of celebrated DJ duo the Martinez Brothers. “Many years ago, a friend of mine was insisting that I check out these two young DJs that were simply amazing. I believe they were 14 and 15 at the time,” he shares. “After hearing them play I was really impressed, and that summer I invited them to join me at my Wednesday night Subliminal Sessions residency at Pacha Ibiza. It turned out to be their first visit to Ibiza and they absolutely killed it. Everyone in the room knew they were definitely going to make some noise in the music industry.”

Miami has always been a sanctuary for Morillo, and there isn’t a club or festival he hasn’t spun in the city: He's visited Ultra, Club Space and even Miami Beach EDM stronghold LIV. In fact, Morillo and LIV’s owner, David Grutman, have a lengthy history. The DJ can often be seen on the Miami nightlife mogul's numerous Instagram stories: “My relationship with Dave extends back many years. What makes Dave such a great friend is that he tells you how it is and he doesn’t hold back any punches. That man saved my life in many ways, and he will always have a special place in my heart.”

Having more than earned his due in the dance music world, Morillo could understandably decide to wind things down and tread on the triumphs of yesteryears. But it seems he’s above all of that: At the end of the day, Morillo just wants to continue honing his craft, making the best music possible, and connecting with crowds on the dance floor. When asked what age has taught him through this long, crazy journey of his, Morillo simply states “Keep it positive, be patient, no drama.”

Ethics. With Erick Morillo, Cocodrills, and Leyva. 11 p.m. Friday, December 20, at Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24 St., Miami; 786-360-3712; wynwoodfactory.com. Tickets cost $24.80 to $35.80 via electrostub.com.