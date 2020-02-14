The Comparisons Between EarthGang and OutKast Are a Sign of the Streaming Times

Atlanta rap duo EarthGang sport eclectic attire and rap fantastical lyrics that ping pong around in the brain long after initial listen; its members Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot joined forces as a creative pair while attending high school in 2008; they cram in an absurd amount of words-per-minute against funky, Southern-fried hip-hop beats; going purely by description alone, does this sound like anyone you've heard before?

After a decade of performing and releasing heralded projects like Royalty, EarthGang — who are signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville imprint — have become as closely associated with their own adored output as they have comparisons to André 3000 and Big Boi of the legendary OutKast. It's an understandable juxtaposition: Besides the two acts' shared Atlanta origins and paired-up presentation, they both subvert audience expectations and veer away from "traditional" hip-hop sounds.

However, major side-eye has been cast in the direction of those who've drawn parallels between this pair of pairs.

Last year, eternally controversial online personality YesJulz took to Twitter to share her opinion on EarthGang: "Earthgang is like the OutKast of this generation only with two Andre’s. I’m so here for it," she wrote. "& don’t fuckin @ me."

Naturally, the @’s rolled in.

Commenters argued there is only one OutKast and only one EarthGang, so quit mentioning them in the same breath all the time. The Washington Post called a comparison between the two “too convenient,” and Pitchfork declared the association was “an unfair one.”

Whether the comparison is accurate or not, the tweet and subsequent social media hellfire reveal an insight into the way we talk about music today. Comparisons, although sometimes seen as annoying in the eyes of artists and devoted fans, help new listeners. When it comes to navigating the super-saturated streaming landscape, pointing out similarities between artists make it easier for consumers to get an idea of what they can expect once they press play. It’s the same reason labels corral seemingly disparate music under all-encompassing genre umbrellas.

But with more music available more easily than ever before, genre classifications have come to signify less and less. As up-and-coming artists continue to take their myriad of influences and bring them together in unexpected ways, it's become harder and harder to categorize contemporary music under a single, convenient bracket. Rather, as the 'Fans Also Like' tab on Spotify illustrates, many have resorted to finding new music by seeking out artists that sound alike and ignoring genre demarcation altogether; put simply, rather than flipping through a singular 'Hip-Hop' rack at a record store, listeners are seeking out who sounds the most like Kendrick Lamar or Mick Jenkins.

And in this day and age of unexpected collaborations — see EarthGang's team-up with TOKiMONSTA — that could lead down any number of rabbit holes.

The OutKast and EarthGang association is not the first time controversy's been stewed by comparisons between older acts and new artists. (Greta Van Fleet have been dubbed as Led Zeppelin rip-offs by rock purists, and it feels like they've been asked about it every week of their career.) It’s natural for listeners to align artists with one another: the human brain can’t help but draw connections and classify. It just so happens that citing genres may not not be useful as it once was in describing an artist's sound.

Streaming is only going to continue to change the way music is discussed among fans as well as the way it's marketed to them. Softwares like Spotify and Apple Music provide suggested playlists that are generated from a user's listening habits. Genre labeling still exists on these platforms, but it's not the main focus for users; it's a cynical, overstated take, but the newer generation connects with specific brands. Individual artists or bands easily fit into that paradigm. Genres? Not so much.

Distilling music’s magic into words is a challenge. We can use genres and descriptive terms, but sometimes the easiest way to provide a shorthand for an artist’s sound is by bringing up a widely-known precedent. When detailing a largely unknown act, you're going to grab an audience's attention much more quickly if you provide context for their sound vis a vis a more famous group or the pre-existing soundscape. Contrary to the way extremely online and overly plugged-in music geeks behave, not everyone is well-versed in the sub-sub-sub genres filling today’s music sphere. Comparing artists to one another should not be seen as a point of contention, but a simpler means for music fans to discuss their passions. And when we find accessible ways to talk about music, it benefits both artists looking to build a following as well as the prospective fans who may have glazed over a new band were it not for easily understood comparisons.

As for EarthGang, there are far, far worse things to be compared to than the greatest hip-hop duo who ever did it.

EarthGang. With Mick Jenkins. 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $22.50 via eventbrite.com.