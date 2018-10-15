Dweezil Zappa's Birthright Is His Father's Music

Dweezil Zappa spends most of his time either learning or performing the music of his late father, Frank Zappa. The writer of "Don't Eat the Yellow Snow" made more than 65 albums during his career before his death in 1993. So the Choice Cuts! Tour, which hits Fort Lauderdale's Culture Room on October 24, will focus on deeper cuts from the catalog specially curated and performed by Dweezil and his band.

Frank was known as a prolific composer with an avant-garde and freeform style in a mixture of genres such as rock, jazz, blues, and orchestral music. He also loved satirical lyrics. Dweezil, one of four siblings, decided to make sure the public knows what his father's music is all about. "The reason for doing it is to give people a better understanding of the things that my dad actually accomplished in the world of music," Dweezil says. "After he passed away, he was being described by people as a novelty act."