Call Her Miss Ross: Diana Ross Celebrates Her 75th Birthday With Two Nights of Miami Magic

Diana Ross is accepted as a given by many listeners. After all, she's a ubiquitous voice people have been exposed to passively — whether it be through pop culture, the radio, and many a dance floor — for several decades. To others, she's nothing short of a musical blessing; the once and future Boss.

Ross' presence has been virtually inescapable for anyone who's engaged with music or American culture at large within the last 50 years. Since breaking out as part of Motown sensation the Supremes in the early '60s, Ross has built a legacy that's built to last. Recent years have seen her celebrate her body of work and reinforce her achievements with live performances highlighting the countless hits she's notched under her belt. Miami will be lucky enough to enjoy two such shows: On Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, Miss Ross will be taking her talents to the Fillmore Miami Beach for a two-night celebration commemorating her 75th birthday.

The journey from Detroit diva to worldwide superstar has been a long and winding one for Ross: When she first joined local doo-wop girl group the Primettes in 1959, she was a starry-eyed 15-year-old searching for stardom amid a golden era for Detroit music. She joined Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson, and Betty McGlown in the ensemble, and after months of performing at sock hops and other local events around Detroit, the Primettes were ready for their big break.

Ross later approached a former neighbor — a singer in the popular vocal group the Miracles by the name of Smokey Robinson — about getting the group an audition with Motown Records. Label executive Berry Gordy was reluctant at first to sign "the girls" (as they were known around Motown's Hitsville U.S.A. studios at the time) and initially only allowed them to contribute backup vocals for Motown artists like Marvin Gaye. Gordy later relented and signed them to the esteemed record label as the Supremes in January 1961.

The group struggled to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in the first few years of its existence before "When the Lovelight Starts Shining Through His Eyes" brought them to a number 23 peak in 1963. After a lineup change which saw them reduced to a trio, the Supremes spent the next two years releasing four back-to-back number one singles: "Baby Love," "Come See About Me," "Stop! In the Name of Love," and "Back In My Arms Again." Berry Gordy designated Ross as the lead singer of the group, and the group was officially rebranded as Diana Ross & The Supremes in 1967.

The act's sales and chart success began to falter as the '60s drew to a close, and Ross promptly left the group to pursue a solo career in early 1970. Her solo debut album arrived just a few months later in May of that year, its success driven by her solo version of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," which went on to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The next decade saw her release hit album after hit album as dance singles like "Love Hangover" and "The Boss" found popularity at disco clubs around the country. Even as she built her following with four-on-the-floor fiends, ballads like "Do You Know Where You're Going To" — a contribution to the soundtrack of the widely panned Mahogany, in which Ross made an appearance — helped establish her reputation as one of the most versatile pop artists of her generation.

By the time her dance floor smash "I'm Coming Out" was released in 1980, Ross had cemented her status as a superstar of sound and screen. Her performance as Dorothy in the film adaptation of The Wiz won her widespread acclaim, and she finally departed Motown later that year for a record-setting multimillion-dollar deal with RCA Records. The subsequent three decades have been filled with seminal moments for Ross, including her appearance on U.S.A. for Africa's "We Are the World" charity single, performances at sports ceremonies like the Super Bowl and World Cup, and a long-overdue first Grammy Award — albeit in the form of a Lifetime Achievement honor — in 2012.

And of course, her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross has managed to take after her mother and build an impressive acting résumé of her own.

Although Ross has maintained a lower public profile as time has passed, she's continued gracing audiences with her musical gifts on stage, including at a partial mini-residency in Las Vegas. Even though there's been an absence of new music from the accomplished artist, touching live renditions of her classics have reinforced her place in the hearts of lifelong fans. Ross' appeal transcends generations, and it's impossible not to marvel at just how long she's been showing audiences who's boss.

Diana Ross. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, and 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $51.50 to $627.50 via livenation.com.