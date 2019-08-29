In the Bolsonaro Era, Brazil's Daniela Mercury Has Leaned Into Her Political Side

Throughout her three-decade musical career, Daniela Mercury has been one of the foremost voices of Brazil’s axé music movement. The musical fusion, pioneered in Mercury’s home state of Bahia, fuses Afro-Caribbean genres such as reggae with Brazilian music styles. Since she went solo in 1991 with the release of her debut single, “O Swing da Cor,” Mercury’s sweet vocals have lent a pop flair to the genre.

Her pioneering take on axé lead her to a lucrative and influential career that’s yielded a Latin Grammy and album sales to the tune of 20 million. But as Brazil makes headlines across the globe due to raging Amazon forest fires and the controversial leadership of President Jair Bolsonaro, Mercury’s forthcoming performance at the Fillmore Miami Beach is taking on a deeper resonance, particularly given the singer’s increasing willingness to wade into political matters.

Her first major public political statement came about five years before Bolsonaro's presidency, however. In April 2013, Mercury surprised fans with the announcement that she was in a relationship with journalist Malu Verçosa, whom she went on to marry one month later. Almost immediately, Mercury became an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights. As Bolsonaro's candidacy ascended, Mercury became a bit of a thorn in the side of the far-right leader, who was elected in October 2018 despite his history of homophobic and misogynistic statements. Mercury publicly expressed her opposition to his candidacy as well as the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff following a series of right-wing protests in Brazil's largest cities.

Shortly after Bolsonaro took office, Mercury teamed up with another Brazilian music legend, Caetano Veloso, for the Carnaval-themed single, “Proibido o Carnaval” (literally translated to “Carnaval is Forbidden”). Its good-natured lyrics railed against homophobia and censorship and mocked a sexist statement by Brazil’s human rights minister Damares Alves, who said in an interview that a “new era was coming to the country when boys would ‘wear blue and girls pink.’”

The video for Mercury and Veloso’s collaboration has garnered over four million hits on YouTube since its release in February, and it was one of the biggest hits of this year’s Mardi Gras in Brazil. Many of Bolsonaro’s supporters trolled the comment section in the months since it was released, but that didn’t inhibit the song’s popularity.

It remains to be seen whether Mercury’s political stances will be outwardly expressed at her Fillmore Miami Beach show. But whether Mercury plans to dive into the issues affecting her homeland (no doubt in front of Brazilian expats in the audience), her music has a long tradition of celebrating her home country's rich and diverse cultural history. Fans should expect to hear some of her biggest hits including “O Canto da Cidade,” “Rapunzel,” and “Mutante” alongside deeper cuts from her most recent albums as she marks the 20th anniversary of her first international tour.

Daniela Mercury. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; Tickets cost $64 to $104 via ticketmaster.com.