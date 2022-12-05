The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Måneskin, Vibra Urbana, North Beach Music Festival, and More

This week, Italian rockers Måneskin take the stage at Hard Rock Live, Vibra Urbana celebrates all things reggaeton, and North Beach Music Festival brings the nonstop jams over three days.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, December 5

June Cavlan: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Love / Lust: with Alan Amorozzo, Hotboxx, Dalva, and others, 5 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. Savage Labs, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 786-597-3320, savagelabswynwood.com.

Tuesday, December 6

Eric Gales: 8 p.m., $36.45-$92.52. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise Pre-Party: with Stone Love, Renaissance Disco, Might Crown, and others, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., $10. Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami, 305-759-9954, toejambacklot.com.

Wednesday, December 7

Blue October: 8 p.m., $24.50-$75. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Gibb Mandish: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Gold Coast Jazz: with Emmet Cohen Trio, 7:45 p.m., $65. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Kaonashi: with A Sky So Black, 7 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

The Wood Brothers: 7:30 p.m., $30. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Thursday, December 8

Hatari Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Iron Lyon: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Ja Rule and Ashanti: 8 p.m., $55-$305. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Mr. Carmack: with Connor Q, Eric Ray, Huxley Anne, and others, 9 p.m., $20.39. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

The Fab Four: Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles: 8 p.m., $45-$84. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Friday, December 9

454 and Pig the Gemini: with Karmic Wheels and the Gas, 7 p.m., $20-$25. Sand Bar + Kitchen, 6752 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-397-8375, sandbarkitchen.com.

Agnostic Front: with Cold Side and Domain, 7 p.m., $18. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Bleeth, Devalued, and Wastelands: 8:30 p.m., $10. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Bresh Miami: 11 p.m., $31.96. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

CID: with Charlie Chill, Blejo & Hazon, Werme, and others, 10 p.m., $20. Lost, 30 NE 14th St., Miami.

Cyclops Cove Pre-Party: with Subtronics, Calcium, and Leotrix, 10 p.m., $30.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

DaBaby: 10 p.m., $30. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Dan Carlos and the Kameleons: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

DJ Logic & Friends: with Guavatron, 11 p.m., $25-$60. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Gente de Zona: 8:30 p.m., $70-$120. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Herman Hermit's Starring Peter Noone: 8 p.m., $40-$70. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

La Oreja De Van Gogh: 8 p.m., $47-$176. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

The Love Tempo: with Tostao, Brad Strickland, and Padraic Carey, 10 p.m., Free. Casa Tiki, 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-817-2926, casatiki.com.

Måneskin: 8:30 p.m., $35-$79.50. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Murda Beatz: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Negroni's Trio: 8 p.m., $37. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

A Night Out on the Town: with Maze, Frankie Beverly, Dru Hill, the Whispers, and Lyfe Jennings, 8 p.m., $71.50-$225. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

North Beach Music Festival: with Moe., Lotus, Lettuce, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, and others, $160.01-$500. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, miamibeachbandshell.com.

Sonlokos: 8-10 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Volen Sentir and Wassu: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Wade: 11 p.m., $26.45-$48.49. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

We Call This Home: with Fabian Almazan, 8 p.m., $25. Koubek Center, 2705 SW Third St., Miami, 305-237-7750, koubekcenter.org.

Saturday, December 10

Adam Scone: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Amtrac: 9 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

Blue Star Radiation: with DJ Yesmann & the Horn Section, 11 p.m., $25-$60. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Cyclops Cove After-Party: with Subdocta, Protohype, and Oolacile, 10 p.m., $27.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Dayme Arocena: 11 p.m., $30-$50. The Creative Yard, 2182 NW 26th Ave., Miami, thecreativeyard.org.

Dive Knows House: with Atomyard, Amaré, and Harry HM, 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Low Key, 7127 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-301-5412.

Dvbbs: 10 p.m., $30. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

El Kimiko: 9 p.m., $55-$95. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons: 8 p.m., $41-$86. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Girl Talk: 7 p.m., $28. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Green Velvet: with Nala, Ms. Mada, and Miguelle & Tons, 11 p.m., $20.39-$48.49. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Leslie Cartaya: 8-10 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Navidad De Todos: with Alain Daniel and Timbalive, 4 p.m., $20-$45. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

Nhii: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Night Shift: with Kontravoid, Lunacy, and others, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

North Beach Music Festival: with Moe, Lotus, Lettuce, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, and others, $160.01-$500. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, miamibeachbandshell.com.

Nu Deco Ensemble featuring Wyclef Jean: 8 p.m., $35-$115. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Public Service: with Mickey Perez, Toribio, and DJ Ray, 11 p.m., $20.39. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Purified Miami: with Nora En Pure, 5 p.m., $26.45-$71.64. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Rae Sremmurd: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Ronald Borjas: 8 p.m., $60-$120. La Scala de Miami, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-803-8194, lascalademiami.com.

Rosario and Lolita Flores: 8 p.m., $65-$298. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Tritonal: 10 p.m., $20. Lost, 30 NE 14th St., Miami.

Tumbao: with Bozito, Duda, Littlerok, Miguel Milliones, and others, 9 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.

Vibra Urbana: with Maluma, Don Omar, J Balvin, Nicky Jam, and others, 12 p.m.-12 a.m., $119-$999. Fair Expo Center, 10901 Coral Way, Miami, 305-223-7060, thefair.me/thefair/expo.php.

Sunday, December 11

A-Train: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Adam Deitch: with Electric Kif, 10 p.m., $20-$25. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Bita: 7-9 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Damian Lazarus: with Layla Benitez and Bakke., 10 p.m., $20.39-$26.45. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Georgio Valentino: with Borri, Pocket of Lollipops, and the Bicentennials, 7 p.m., $8. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening: 7 p.m., $50-$85. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

North Beach Music Festival: with Moe., Lotus, Lettuce, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, and others, $160.01-$500. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, miamibeachbandshell.com.

Prisma Pink Floyd Experience: 6:30 p.m., $35-$65. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Proper: with Ariza, Chan A-V, 67th & Bird, and others, 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Vibra Urbana: with Maluma, Don Omar, J Balvin, Nicky Jam, and others, 12 p.m.-12 a.m., $119-$999. Fair Expo Center, 10901 Coral Way, Miami, 305-223-7060, thefair.me/thefair/expo.php.