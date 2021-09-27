The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: J Balvin, JMSN, TLC, Skream, and Others

This week, Uforia Mix Live at FTX Arena brings an all-star Latin music lineup, including J Balvin, Anitta, and Wisin y Yandel; JMSN stops at the Ground in downtown Miami in support of his latest album, Heals Me; '90s R&B girl group TLC celebrates its iconic album, CrazySexyCool, at the FPL Solar Amphitheater; and U.K. garage and dubstep producer Skream spins at Le Rouge.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a facemask indoors!

Monday, September 27

Dan Montgomery: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

TLC: With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$99.50. FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.







Tuesday, September 28

Olegario Diaz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, September 29







Leonid & Friends: 8 p.m., $37.50-$67.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

The Ricca Project: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Rival Sons: 7:30 p.m., $32.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Thursday, September 30

David Bisbal: 8 p.m., $45-$185. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Gary Thomas Quintet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

iLe: 7 p.m., $25-$50. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Keith Johns: 9-11 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

Lindsey Buckingham: 8 p.m., $37.50-$82.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Machinedrum: 10 p.m., $15-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Obscene: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Taimur, Franco Alexander, and My Other Self: 11 p.m., $22.50. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Theia Session 03: With Lamebot, Isolated Culture, Kiss Parade, DJ 1992, and others., 9 p.m., Free. Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge, 650 NW 71st St., Miami, 305-456-4715, naomismiami.com.

Trampa: 9 p.m., Free-$25. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Wendy Pedersen Quartet: 5 p.m., $5-$10. Wynwood Walls, 2520 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-531-4411, thewynwoodwalls.com.

Friday, October 1

Above & Beyond: 7 p.m., $75-$85. The Oasis, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Charlie: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Chase B: 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Chris Stussy: 11 p.m., $20-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Disclosure: 11 p.m., $20-$100. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

JMSN: 7 p.m., $15. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Offaiah and Robosonic: 8 p.m., Free-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Pax: 8 p.m., $0-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Salt Cathedral: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Samba Lele Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Skream: 9 p.m., $40-$80. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Tim Green: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Uforia Mix Live: With J Balvin, Wisin y Yandel, Anitta, Cazzu, and others, 8 p.m., $49-$350. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Saturday, October 2

7 Sins Cabaret: 8 p.m., $25. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Above & Beyond: 7 p.m., $75-$85. The Oasis, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Anjunadeep On Rotation: With CRi, Joseph Ray, and Promnite., 11 p.m., $25-$35. Mad Club Wynwood, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-744-1714, madclubwynwood.com.

Art Mirage: With John Santiago, Smirk & Chill, Pegeez, and others., 3-8 p.m., Free. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

Carl Cox: 11 p.m., $60-$100. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Døvydas: 8:15 p.m., $20. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Don Diablo: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Drunken Kong: With Alan Amorozzo, Jay Toledo, and Poizd., 11 p.m., $20-$30. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

FM Generation Series: H2O Live!: 7 p.m., $42.06. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.

Ghost Horses: A Radiohead Tribute: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Juke: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lauren Daigle: With Johnnyswim, 7:30 p.m., $25.25-$121.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Orjan Nilsen and Super8 & Tab: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Steve Darko: 8 p.m., $0-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Swae Lee: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Vintage Culture: 11 p.m., $20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Sunday, October 3

Alejandro Fernández: With Ha*Ash, 8 p.m., $46.50-$196.50. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Honey Dijon and Mystic Bill: 10 p.m., $15-$50. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Iron Lyon: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Jeremy Olander: 8 p.m., $0-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.