The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: III Points, Peggy Gou, Playboi Carti, and More

This week, III Points makes its grand return to Mana Wynwood with the Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, and Eric Prydz; Playboi Carti brings his Narcissist Tour to the James L. Knight Center on Tuesday; Beach Fossils and Wild Nothings coheadline at the Ground on Wednesday; and Berlin-based South Korean DJ and producer Peggy Gou will spin alongside Gerd Janson at Club Space on Saturday.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a facemask indoors!

Tuesday, October 19

The Hives: 7 p.m., $26. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Jpegmafia: 7 p.m., $20-$30. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

LaVie: 7:30 p.m., $20-$80. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Mon Laferte: 8 p.m., $45-$129. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.







Playboi Carti: 8 p.m., $29.95-$99.95. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Wednesday, October 20

Autograf: 9 p.m., $15-$20. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.







Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing: With Hannah Jadagu., 7 p.m., $25. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Boz Scaggs: 7:30 p.m., $30-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Camilo: 8 p.m., $49-$179. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Collie Buddz: With Keznamdi and 4th & Orange., 7 p.m., $25. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Fiin and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Knotfest Roadshow: With Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange., 5:30 p.m., $29.50-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Thursday, October 21

Baez and Rader: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Borgore and Whales: 9 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Camilo: 8 p.m., $49-$179. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

DJ Adoni: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Eric Prydz and Cristoph: 10 p.m., $40-$80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Juicy M: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Keith Johns: 9-11 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

Madd Jazz: 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Ordinary Boys: 8 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Sama' Abdulhadi: 10 p.m., $15-$40. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Satoshi Tomiie: 11 p.m., $10-$20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Tekashi69: 8 p.m., $80-$100. Pilo's Tequila Garden, 158 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-706-8226, pilostacos.com.

Twyn, Anemoia, and Rick Moon: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Friday, October 22

Black Coffee: 11 p.m., $50-$65. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Camilo: 8 p.m., $49-$179. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

CCEMiami Presents the Great Cuban Suite by Alberto Puerto: 8 p.m., $17. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Daniela Padrón Trio: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Danny Tenaglia: 8 p.m., $20-$60. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Dee Montero: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Endurance: With D.Dan, Brukhein, Loka, and Ultrathem., 11:59 p.m., $20. 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami, 305-264-2143, 94thmiami.com.

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin: With Sebastian Yatra, 7:30 p.m., $55.95-$495.95. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

The Expendables: With Tunnel Vision, 7:30 p.m., $22. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Frontiers: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band: 8 p.m., $27.50-$52.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

III Points: 5 p.m., Sold out. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.

Juicy J: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Mano Le Tough and Till Von Sein: 11 p.m., $15-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Myriam Hernandez: 8 p.m., $43-$295. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Special Request and Objekt: 11 p.m., $15. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Surfaces: With Khai Dreams and Public Library Commute, 6:30 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

[email protected] and Michelle: 11 p.m., $20-$30. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Saturday, October 23

50 Cent: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Afrojack: 11 p.m., $50-$65. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

The Crystal Method: 8 p.m., $21. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin: With Sebastian Yatra, 7:30 p.m., $55.95-$495.95. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

The Fixx and the English Beat: 7:30 p.m., $29.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Fjaak: 11 p.m., $15. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Fortunate Youth: With Artikal Sound System and Joe Sambo., 8 p.m., $25. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

III Points: 5 p.m., Sold out. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.

James Hype: 11 p.m., $20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Legends of Hip Hop: With Slick Rick, Kool Moe Dee, Lil' Cease, and others, 8 p.m., $74.77-$186.92. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Omar S: 11 p.m., $25-$40. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Pangea: With Falcons, Joaqu.n, Sleepy Joe, Supernova, and Dinabn., 9 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.

Peggy Gou and Gerd Janson: 11 p.m., Sold out. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Shahar: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Sinopoli and Manolo: 11 p.m., $15-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Tinlicker and Fehrplay: 8 p.m., $20-$40. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Todd Rundgren: 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Top of the World - A Tribute to the Carpenters: 8 p.m., $37.38-$46.73. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Yoli Mayor: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Sunday, October 24

Chase Atlantic: 7 p.m., $21. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

DJ Dynamiq: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Dosem: 8 p.m., $0-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Grupo Firme: 7 p.m., $49.50-$169.50. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Michael Bibi: 7 a.m., $30-$100. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Morat: 8 p.m., $45-$129. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Rüfüs Du Sol and Keinemusik: 10 p.m., $20-$100. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Sheer Mag: With Soul Glo., 9 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Tribal Seeds: With the Elovaters., 7 p.m., $25. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.