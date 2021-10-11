The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Poppy, Wavves, Wizkid, and More

This week, Wavves brings its pop-punk melodies to the Ground, Modest Mouse lands at the Fillmore Miami Beach, Poppy delivers experimental pop at Revolution Live, and Nigerian singer Wizkid performs at Oasis Wynwood.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a facemask indoors!

Monday, October 11

John Yarling Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, October 12

Ben Beal: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.







The Monkees: 8 p.m., $53-$83. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Scone Cash Players: 7:30 p.m., $20-$80. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Wendesday, October 13







Brian Tate Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Randy Nota Loca: 7 p.m., Free. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Thursday, October 14

Demarkus Lewis: With Atomyard, Fabrizio Zerlini, and others., 11 p.m., $15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Jonas Kaufmann: 8 p.m., $50-$170. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Justine Garcia: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Keith Johns: 9-11 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

Konflikt and Cutswell: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Level Up: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Oktave and Rader: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Wavves: 7 p.m., $10. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Friday, October 15

Antifaces: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Don Toliver: With Bia., 7 p.m., $39.50-$125. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Feed The Streetz Tour 2021: With Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and others, 7 p.m., $55-$250. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Ilan Bluestone: 9 p.m., $20-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Lil Baby: With Lil Durk., 8 p.m., $39.50-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Modest Mouse: 8 p.m., $38.50-$49.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

New Found Glory and Simple Plan: With Lolo, 6:30 p.m., $36. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Nic Fanciulli: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Out of Mind: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Robbie Akbal: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Toad the Wet Sprocket: 7:30 p.m., $44.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Varhat and Lamache: 11 p.m., $20-$30. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Zillas on Acid: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Saturday, October 16

3 Doors Down: With Seether., 8 p.m., $29-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Alejandro Sanz: 8 p.m., $35.50-$296. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Amémé and Pablo Fierro: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

John Waite: 8 p.m., $37.50-$67.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Latmun and Wheats: 8 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Loudness War, Creature Cage, Real People, and Bruvvy: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Melódie: With Amo, Bobbie, Earthtopink, and others., 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

New World Symphony: With Jean-Yves Thibaudet., 8 p.m., $16-$162. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Nio Garcia: 8 p.m., $70-$120. La Scala de Miami, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-803-8194, lascalademiami.com.

Party Favor: 11 p.m., $20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Poppy: 7 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Quantic and Rich Medina: 8 p.m., $35. Dante's HiFi, 526 NW 26th St., Miami.

Tâches: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Thievery Corporation: 8:30 p.m., $43-$55. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Traxx: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Viva La Bachata: With Raulin Rodriguez, El Chaval de la Bachata, Hector Acosta, and Elvis Martinez, 8 p.m., $55-$285. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Wizkid: 8 p.m., $45-$100. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Sunday, October 17

For King & Country: 7 p.m., $20-$150. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Jean Pierre and David Gtronic: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Jonas Brothers: 7 p.m., $39.95-$499.95. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Maurette Brown Clark: Free. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Rascal: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Wizkid: 8 p.m., $45-$100. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com. 11 p.m. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.