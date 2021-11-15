The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: DJ Harvey, Helado Negro, Poorstacy, Richie Hawtin, and More

This week, British producer and house-music champion DJ Harvey gets behind the decks at Le Rouge; South Florida native Helado Negro celebrates the release of his latest album, Far In, at the North Beach Bandshell; Palm Beach emo rapper Poorstacy brings zoomer energy to Gramps; and techno wizard Richie Hawtin will have everyone dancing under the stars at Space Park.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a facemask indoors!

Monday, November 15

Melinda Rose: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, November 16

The French Horn Collective: 7:30 p.m., $20-$80. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, November 17

Smokey Robinson: 8 p.m., $70-$200. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.







Thursday, November 18

A-Train: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

The Brandon Goldberg Ensemble: 5-8 p.m., $10. Wynwood Walls, 2520 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-531-4411, thewynwoodwalls.com.

Einmusik: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Han Beyli: 7 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Keith Johns: 9-11 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

Leonardo Gonnelli: 11 p.m., $15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Roxx Revolt & the Velvets, Bruvvy, Cabaleta, and Gentlemen's Crow: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Tom Bates: 6 p.m., $50-$75. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.

Yheti: With American Grime and the Galactic Effect., 9 p.m., $20-$30. Syndicate Wynwood, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-960-7689, syndicatewynwood.com.

Friday, November 19

Alan Walker: 11 p.m., $50. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Android, Problem Pack, Real People, and Rhino: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Binh and Voigtmann: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Damien Escobar: 8:30 p.m., $35-$45. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

DJ Harvey: 10 p.m., $20-$60. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Gipsy Kings: 8 p.m., $42-$120. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Marc Anthony: 8 p.m., $61-$201. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Marsh: 9 p.m., Free-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Monkey Safari: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Neil Berg: 8 p.m., $43-$63. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Nina Kraviz and KiNK: 11 p.m., $15-$50. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Rae Sremmurd: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Richie Hawtin: With Anna., 4 p.m., $20-$60. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61 St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

Road to Art With Me: With Isaiah Martin and Matt Caines., 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Saturday, November 20

Alina Baraz: With Rini, 8 p.m., $30-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Brahms and Sibelius: With Christian Reif and Augustin Hadelich., 2 p.m., $37-$110. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.

Brian Cid: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Chris Stapleton: With Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel., 7 p.m., $39-$550. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Flo Rida: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Gianluca Vacchi: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Giuseppe Ottaviani and Mauro Picotto: 9 p.m., Free-$40. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Gram Greene and Warned: 9 p.m., $15-$25. Syndicate Wynwood, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-960-7689, syndicatewynwood.com.

Grand Funk Railroad and Foghat: 7 p.m., $10-$125. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

Helado Negro: 8 p.m., $34.50-$65. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

I Love the '80s Music Festival: With Stevie B, Trinere, George Lamond, and others, 7 p.m., $50-$300. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

José Luis de la Paz: 8 p.m., $55-$75. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Marc Anthony: 8 p.m., $61-$201. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Poorstacy: 6 p.m., $20-$69. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Robbie Rivera: 10 p.m., $0-$30. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Sara Gazarek Quartet: 7 p.m., $32.50-$37.50. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Sven Väth: 11 p.m., $15-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Tiësto: 10 p.m., $75. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Waterparks: 6 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Sunday, November 21

Ben Klock and Marcel Dettmann: 4 p.m., $15-$40. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61 St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

Bronco: With Liberacion, 3 p.m., $50. Harris Field Park, 1034 NE Eighth St., Homestead, 305-224-4570, cityofhomestead.com.

Capital Inicial: 9 p.m., $69. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

I.R.A., Antifaces, and No Coffin: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Iron Lyon: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Tech N9ne: 7:30 p.m., $30. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.