The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Hot Since 82, Blind Boys of Alabama, Kaskade, and More

January 3, 2022 8:00AM

Hot Since 82 spins at Club Space on Sunday.
Hot Since 82 spins at Club Space on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Liason Artists

In the first full week of 2022, the Blind Boys of Alabama perform at the North Beach Bandshell as part of the South Beach Jazz Festival, Kaskade brings his dance-music expertise to LIV, and British producer Hot Since 82 closes things out at Club Space.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar— and wear a facemask indoors!

Monday, January 3

Cisco Dimas: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

David Attelan: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Murray Hidary: 6:30 p.m., $80-$171. Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-8800, faena.com/miami-beach.

Tuesday, January 4

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tal Cohen: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Wednesday, January 5

Ryan Hollander: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Thursday, January 6

Aldo Salvent: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Anna Palmerola: 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

David Attelan: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Deep Matt and Charlie Chill: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Red Axes, Moscoman, and Vongold: 10 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Yo-C: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Friday, January 7

7Block: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Alexa & the Old-Fashioneds: 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Blind Boys of Alabama: With the Donald Harrison Quartet., 8 p.m., $35-$75. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

CID: With Dillion Nathaniel, 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

D. Tiffany: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Evan Baggs and Mari.te: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Jim Gaisor: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Miss Nine: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Nora En Pure: 11 p.m., $15-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Redbird Ramblers: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Savi: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Steve Aoki: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

The Supervillains: 9 p.m., $15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Saturday, January 8

Anna and Giorga Angiuli: 11 p.m., $15-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Astari Nite: With Violet Silhouette., 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Beau Cornelius: 11 a.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Bòfré: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Darling Dead, Lipstick Alley Inc., and Aggraux Kouture: 8 p.m., Free. Poorhouse, 110 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-522-5145, poorhousebar.com.

DJ Minx: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Drumcell: With Deraout and JDT., 11 p.m., $35-$45. The Trip, 28 NE 14th St., Miami.

Elvis' Birthday Bash with Chris MacDonald: 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$52.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Fetty Wap: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Jerome Isma-Ae and Anden: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Kaskade: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Landikhan: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Samba Lele Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Shake Baby Shake: With Lance Lipinsky & the Lovers, 8 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Taimur: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Townes Van Zandt and Hank Williams Wake: With Nick County, Daniel Milewski, Bradley Lauretti, and Baby Bear., 9 p.m., $10-$15. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

United DnB + Friends: With Danny Bled, Somejerk, Trixx, and others., 10 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Sunday, January 9

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Hot Since 82: 10 p.m., $20-$50. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Ole & Ashe: 5 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

