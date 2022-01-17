Support Us

The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Fatboy Slim, Ivy Queen, Sébastien Léger, and More

January 17, 2022 8:00AM

Fatboy Slim stops at Club Space on Sunday.
Fatboy Slim stops at Club Space on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Acrylic Artists

This week, the funk soul brother Fatboy Slim crossed the pond for an appearance at Club Space; the monarch of reggaeton, Ivy Queen, stops at LIV; and French house producer Sébastien Léger plays under the stars at Space Park.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a facemask indoors!

Monday, January 17

John Yarling: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, January 18

Kemuel Roig: 7:30 p.m., $20-$80. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, January 19

DJ Carnage: 8 p.m., Free. The Dirty Rabbit Wynwood, 151 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-812-3308, thedirtyrabbitwynwood.com.

Jason Charos Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

JD Simo and GA-20: 7:30 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

South Florida Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., $15-$95. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Zenti and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Thursday, January 20

Addison Rifkind: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Adolfo Herrera and Leonardo Garcia: 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Damaged Goods: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Ivy Queen: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Jezebel Year One: With Ase Manual, Coffintexts, and Elise., 11 p.m., $15-$30. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Paul Dudamel and Rader: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

The Voices of Classic Soul: 8 p.m., $35-$65. Sport of Kings Theatre, 501 Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, 954-454-7000, gulfstreampark.com.

Wraz and Serious Jorge: 9 p.m., $15-$25. Syndicate Wynwood, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-960-7689, syndicatewynwood.com.

Friday, January 21

Afrobeta: 9 p.m., Free. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Arkitekt: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Best of the Eagles: 8 p.m., $36.45-$45.79. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Bijou: 9 p.m., $0-$400. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Bronx Wanderers: 8 p.m., $60-$65. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Bryan Kasenic and Derek Plaslaiko: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

The Cleveland Orchestra: 8 p.m., $43-$187. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

DJ Pauly D: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Malevolent Creation, Rhythm of Fear, and Midnight Spell: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Ricardo Montaner: 8 p.m., $59-$229. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Sébastien Léger: 5 p.m., $10-$40. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61st St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

Seth Troxler and Guti: 11 p.m., $20-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Sirsy: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

SIT: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

The Soul Brothers: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

The Supervillains: 9 p.m., $15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Tonstartssbandht: 8 p.m., $15-$17. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Yoli Mayor: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Saturday, January 22

A-Trak: 10 p.m., $30. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Aluna: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Artbat: 5 p.m. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61st St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

Carlos Andrade: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

The Cleveland Orchestra: 8 p.m., $43-$187. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Gaelic Storm: 8 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Ground Zero: 9 p.m., TBA. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Luar La L: 10:30 p.m., $50-$55. LVL II, 7335 NW 36th St., Miami, 305-721-7482.

Marco Carola and Chelina Manuhutu: 11 p.m., $15-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Nu Deco Ensemble: With JP Saxe., 8 p.m., $60-$95. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Omar S: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Ordinary Boys: 10 p.m., Free. Casa Tiki, 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-817-2926, casatiki.com.

Walk the Line - Johnny Cash Tribute: 8 p.m., $29.91-$43.93. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.

Yulia Niko: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Sunday, January 23

Dalex: 8 p.m., $20-$40. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Fabi World Music: 5 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Fatboy Slim: With LP Giobbi., 10 p.m., $20-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Little Feat: 8 p.m., $37.50-$87.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Roger Sanchez: 10 p.m., $20-$40. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson: 2 p.m., $47-$52. 7 p.m., $47-$52. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
