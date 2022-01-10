The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Erasure, Machine Girl, Danny Daze, and More

This week, synth-pop icons Erasure stop at the Fillmore Miami Beach, electronic duo Machine Girl takes over Gramps, Jezebel celebrates its first anniversary with Danny Daze at Floyd, and local indie-rock outfit Supergold takes the stage at the Center for Subtropical Affairs.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar— and wear a facemask indoors!

Monday, January 10

Paul Bedal: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, January 11

Beatriz Guzman: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Electric Kif: 7:30 p.m., $20-$80. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Machine Girl: 8 p.m., $16. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Tal Cohen: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Wednesday, January 12







Brian Murphy: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Onnomaa and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Zach Bartholomew: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Thursday, January 13

Bop Shop Brass: 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Darwin: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

DJ Luian: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Garden After Dark: With Cortadito and Nestor Torres., 7 p.m., $35. Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, 305-673-7256, mbgarden.org.

Kris Allen: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Mary Jane and Rader: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

The Mavericks: 7:30 p.m., $33-$43. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook: 7:30 p.m., $51.40-$60.75. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Wooddrowe: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Friday, January 14

Amir Javasoul: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Bia: 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Erasure: With Bag Raiders, 8 p.m., $55-$75. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Free Acid: With Mike Servito and Terence Tabeau., 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Gorgon City: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Judy Collins: 8 p.m., $37-$87. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Keith Johns: 7 p.m., $10-$20. The Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Highway, Miami, 305-442-6866, floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/barnacle-historic-state-park.

Kris Allen: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Ledisi Sings Nina: 8 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Loco Dice: 11 p.m., $15-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Matthias Tanzmann: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Not Everyone Understands Showcase: With Yanik Cohen and DJ Hermes., 10 p.m., Free-$30. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Scarborough Fair: A Simon & Garfunkel Experience: 8 p.m., $44.39-$58.41. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Supergold: 8 p.m., $7. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Saturday, January 15

Amine K: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Beethoven V: With New World Symphony., 8 p.m., $26-$162. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Cartulis Showcase: With Unai Trotti and Raphael Carrau., 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Cheat Codes: 11 p.m., $30. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

The Deltaz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Disco Divas, A Tribute To Diana Ross & Donna Summer: 2 p.m., $51.40-$60.75. 8 p.m., $51.40-$60.75. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

The Floozies: 8 p.m., $26.50. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Frankie Negrón and Charlie Cruz: 8 p.m., $35-$65. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Genix: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Jezebel Year One: With Danny Daze, Milo Ziro, and Jan Anthony., 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Lasso: 8:30 p.m., $55-$85. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Palomino Blond: With Seafoam Walls, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

The Righteous Brothers: With Bill Medley, 8 p.m., $47.50-$97.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Robbie Rivera: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Sam Feldt: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Soundtuary Love Is the Answer: With Felix Da Housecat, Kaz James, Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry, and others., 3 p.m., $35-$75. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

The Wall and Beyond: 7:30 p.m., $35-$65. Sport of Kings Theatre, 501 Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, 954-454-7000, gulfstreampark.com.

Sunday, January 16

The Deltaz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Iron Lyon: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Marcelo Vasami: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Mystic Moon: With Skira., 5 p.m., $77-$160. Plant the Future, 8484 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-222-7500, plantthefuture.com.

Polish Wieniawsky Philharmonic: 3 p.m., $25-$75. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

WhoMadeWho: 10 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.