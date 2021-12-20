Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Period Bomb, Countess Luann, Trina, and More

December 20, 2021 8:00AM

Punk outfit Period Bomb stops at the Center for Subtropical Affairs on Tuesday.
Punk outfit Period Bomb stops at the Center for Subtropical Affairs on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Crass Lips Records

This week, Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps brings her Christmas cabaret show to the Parker; Miami punks Period Bomb stop at the Center of Subtropical Affairs; and the Diamond Princess herself, Trina, closes out the week atTuCandela Bar.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a facemask indoors!

Monday, December 20

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us

John Normandin Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Ryan Ellis: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Tuesday, December 21

Jonathan Antoine: 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$45.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Live From the Scene Canned Food Drive: With Taylor James Davis, Ambori Jani, Cynn Sage, Ryan Rachal, and more., 7 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Period Bomb: With Glass Body, Ruffans, and Grave Castle., 8 p.m., $10. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Tal Cohen: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Wednesday, December 22

Bee Gees Christmas: 8 p.m., $36.92-$63.08. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Brian Murphy: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Henry Linarez Ensamble: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Lindsey Blair Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Mojo Hands: 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Thursday, December 23

Amaury Gutierrez: 7 p.m., $40. La Mesa Restaurant Miami, 8872 SW 24th St., Miami, 786-703-3907, lamesamiami.com.

Braidsman: 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Brian Murphy: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Crespo: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Gad and Bobby Ishak: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Jazz in the Garden: 9 p.m. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Joel Dasilva: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Oshana: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Shan Nash and Rader: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Friday, December 24

Armen Miran: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

El Micha: 9 p.m., $50. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Five Venoms: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Friday Night H.I.T.S.: With Benton, Mr. Jolt, and others., 10 p.m. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Jim Gasior: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Matzoball: With Isaac Likes., 10 p.m., $55. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Tony Guerra: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Saturday, December 25

Anthony Attalla: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Bolero Sabanero: With Dude Skywalker, Jovi, Kike Roldan, and Fer Luna., 10 p.m., $30. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Different Class X-Mas Party: With Ray Milian, Tommy Gunn, and Joshy Josh., 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Leonard Reina: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Rascal: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Tom Lippincott: 11 a.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Yoli Mayor: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Sunday, December 26

Beau Cornelius: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Countess Luann: 8 p.m., $43-$73. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Gender Blender: With Tompsy Montage, the Barely Damned, and Carney., 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Irra's One and the Underdogs: 6:30 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Machaka: 5 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Mister Gray: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Tal Cohen: 11 a.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Trina: 11 p.m., $60-$80. TuCandela Bar, 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-930-5826, tucandelabarmiami.com.

KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
License to Save?

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation