The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Period Bomb, Countess Luann, Trina, and More

This week, Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps brings her Christmas cabaret show to the Parker; Miami punks Period Bomb stop at the Center of Subtropical Affairs; and the Diamond Princess herself, Trina, closes out the week atTuCandela Bar.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week.

Monday, December 20

John Normandin Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Ryan Ellis: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Tuesday, December 21

Jonathan Antoine: 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$45.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Live From the Scene Canned Food Drive: With Taylor James Davis, Ambori Jani, Cynn Sage, Ryan Rachal, and more., 7 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Period Bomb: With Glass Body, Ruffans, and Grave Castle., 8 p.m., $10. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.







Tal Cohen: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Wednesday, December 22

Bee Gees Christmas: 8 p.m., $36.92-$63.08. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Brian Murphy: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Henry Linarez Ensamble: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Lindsey Blair Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Mojo Hands: 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Thursday, December 23

Amaury Gutierrez: 7 p.m., $40. La Mesa Restaurant Miami, 8872 SW 24th St., Miami, 786-703-3907, lamesamiami.com.

Braidsman: 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Brian Murphy: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Crespo: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Gad and Bobby Ishak: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Jazz in the Garden: 9 p.m. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Joel Dasilva: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Oshana: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Shan Nash and Rader: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Friday, December 24

Armen Miran: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

El Micha: 9 p.m., $50. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Five Venoms: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Friday Night H.I.T.S.: With Benton, Mr. Jolt, and others., 10 p.m. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Jim Gasior: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Matzoball: With Isaac Likes., 10 p.m., $55. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Tony Guerra: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Saturday, December 25

Anthony Attalla: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Bolero Sabanero: With Dude Skywalker, Jovi, Kike Roldan, and Fer Luna., 10 p.m., $30. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Different Class X-Mas Party: With Ray Milian, Tommy Gunn, and Joshy Josh., 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Leonard Reina: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Rascal: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Tom Lippincott: 11 a.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Yoli Mayor: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Sunday, December 26

Beau Cornelius: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Countess Luann: 8 p.m., $43-$73. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Gender Blender: With Tompsy Montage, the Barely Damned, and Carney., 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Irra's One and the Underdogs: 6:30 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Machaka: 5 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Mister Gray: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Tal Cohen: 11 a.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Trina: 11 p.m., $60-$80. TuCandela Bar, 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-930-5826, tucandelabarmiami.com.