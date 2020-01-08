Miami's Cool Uncle Bobby Caldwell on Show Business, Japan, and Three Generations of Fans

These days, Bobby Caldwell lives on a Warren County, New Jersey farm that he shares with his wife, several rehabilitated horses they saved from slaughter, and a range of other critters. It's a far cry from Miami-Dade County, where the blue-eyed soul singer spent his childhood and recorded his timeless 1978 classic "What You Won't Do For Love."

Speaking to New Times in advance of his performance at Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino on Sunday, January 12, the 68-year-old sighs as he recalls some of his earliest memories of growing up in Miami, including cycling through his Coconut Grove neighborhood and blasting tunes from WLRN and WMJX through a battery-powered FM radio.

“Miami had no skyline back then,'' he remarks. “It was a very different place.” Growing up on Sinatra and the Beatles — not to mention the plethora of Latin music that dominated Miami airwaves and venues at the time — Caldwell attributes his unique style and versatility to the impression left by the diversity of Miami’s music scene.

“Miami had a little bit of everything, from jazz to Afro-Cuban music, Brazilian, soul, and disco,” he says.

Caldwell was exposed to the world of show business at a young age — his parents Carolyn and Bob Caldwell served as the hosts of Suppertime, an early prototype of what would eventually come to be known as the variety show. Although he would eventually have a successful 30-year career of his own, his road to commercial success wasn’t always as smooth as his famed vocals.

After touring South Florida venues extensively, Caldwell found himself in Las Vegas, where he was convinced to take his talents to Los Angeles, the “done thing” at the time. But LA record execs failed to see the potential of the young musician. After several painstaking years, Caldwell returned home and was ready to pack it all in.

“I came back from LA totally worn out," he confesses. I was ready to throw in the towel, to be honest.” It was his mother Carolyn — who'd by then shifted career gears to become a successful real estate agent — who convinced him to give a life in music another shot.

“Back then, there was only a handful of labels here,” he says of Miami's record label offerings at the time. However, big things were happening at said imprints.

Caldwell set his sights on TK Records, which had spawned hits from the likes of KC & the Sunshine Band, Jimmy "Bo" Horne, and James Brown. TK was founded in 1972 by Henry Stone, a producer and record exec with a penchant for entrepreneurship. As one of the leading labels of the time, it played a considerable role in the disco boom of the ’70s with releases such as George McCrae's "Rock Your Baby."

“If it wasn’t for my mother having convinced me to keep going, I would have quit; I took a shopping bag of tapes down to TK, and three days later I had a recording deal," Caldwell recounts. He subsequently cut his 1978 self-titled debut album at the label's Hialeah-based recording studio.

“Henry, God rest his soul, gave his artists carte blanche when it came to recording,” remembers Caldwell. However, with uncanny foresight, Stone sent him back to the studio in order to produce “a hit” for the album - fortunately for listeners, the end result was “What You Won’t Do For Love.”

The single came in at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 list, and Caldwell’s fate was set. Though the commercial success of his album was notable in the States, it paled in comparison to its reception in Japan. “TK had ties with CBS and Sony in Japan, so we headed over there, but we had no idea what it would be like,” he says. He's known in the country as Mister AOR, an acronym for "Adult Oriented Rock," and his fame there defies belief.

“The people of Japan adopt you," he says. "I go back about twice a year, but [my popularity there] was and still is surreal.”

Sadly, the relationship with TK Records was not to last. The label’s demise was as surprising as it was swift for its artists: when the company declared bankruptcy in 1982, Caldwell “didn’t see it coming.” His career recovered, however (as did Stone’s, several times over). Caldwell went on to record several more albums, including Cat in the Hat and 1982's acclaimed Carry On. He also enjoyed a stint in Vegas portraying Sinatra in tributes to the Rat Pack, and ha kept busy writing and performing songs for film soundtracks.

Caldwell’s work has been sampled, covered and recontextualized countless times, both with his blessing and without. Last year, publishing company the Music Force brought a $25 million lawsuit against chart-topping rapper and meme sensation Lil Nas X and accused him of stealing sonic elements from Caldwell’s single "Carry On" for a song of the same name.

Even the lawsuit is an illustration of what might be the most extraordinary facet of Caldwell’s career: his lasting, cross-generational appeal.

In 2015, Caldwell teamed up with producer Jack Splat, who has worked with singers such as Alicia Keys and John Legend as well as hip-hop innovators including Cee-Lo Green and Kendrick Lamar. “It was actually my wife who came up with the idea,” he admits. Caldwell recalls being awed at the expedited production process - he had never experienced such a fast turn around. Speaking on the success of he and Splat's release Cool Uncle — which featured Jessie Ware, Mayer Hawthorne, and Cee-Lo among others — Caldwell teases “the door’s still open to release more.”

Though he hasn’t lived in Miami for several years, Caldwell still views the Magic City as home court. As he names his favorite venues, it’s simultaneously heartwarming and heartbreaking to think of how vastly the city has changed. From the Castaways on Miami Beach, which was flattened in ‘84, to Fort Lauderdale’s the Flying Machine (which you entered via the skeletal remains of an old seaplane) the spots, as well as his music, conjure memories of a Miami long since passed.

He promises his show at Gulfstream Park on Sunday will be an intimate event for fans old and new, with a setlist that will span the range of his discography, and yes, include "What You Won't Do For Love." Caldwell dismisses all charges that he may have become resentful over becoming so closely associated with a single song; if anything, he's thrilled that listeners are continuing to discover and talk about it more than 30 years onward.

“I never get sick of it," he says. "My first audience are now grandparents, and then their kids became fans and now their kids. Every time I play I get to relive it with them.”

Bobby Caldwell. 7 p.m. Sunday, January 12, at Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach, 954-454-7000, gulfstreampark.com. Tickets cost $35 to $95.