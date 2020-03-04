Aventura's Inmortal Tour Proves It's More Than Just a Bachata Boy Band

There’s no doubt about it: we’re in the middle of a second “Latin boom.”

When artists like Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira achieved mainstream success in the U.S. during the late 1990s, it marked a major shift in how Latin artists were perceived by the American public. Latin music (a broad descriptor that emerged to describe more or less all musical artists with Hispanic origins) was slowly becoming a part of a broader conversation in popular culture and acted as a bellwether for the cultural and demographic changes the country has undergone since. Now, in the years following the remarkable success of Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” duet, artists like J Balvin and Bad Bunny have become pop music powerhouses even as they've stuck to delivering their vocals in Spanish.

It's no coincidence that this second wave recently crested with Balvin and Bunny joining OGs Shakira and J. Lo onstage at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.

But before Balvin and Bunny, as the first Latin boom was winding down in the early 2000s and genres like pop and salsa had enjoyed their turn in the spotlight, one group emerged from the South Bronx to bring the Dominican dance sound of bachata to the mainstream.

In the late ’90s, brothers Romeo, Lenny, Henry, and Max Santos were hard at work trying to get their family bachata group off the ground. When they released their debut album as Aventura in late 2000, Latinxs — and Dominicans specifically — began to take note of the group’s efforts to elevate bachata to the same level of recognition enjoyed by other pop and radio-ready sounds in the U.S. By the time breakout single “Obsesión” (with vocals from Santos sister Judy) arrived two years later, Aventura had become a bona fide boy band for bachata lovers both in the U.S. and abroad.

Finally, bachata and its adherents had found their place amid the Latin boom.

The group notched hundreds of thousands of album sales throughout the early ’00s before the release of their last LP — 2009's appropriately titled The Last — and the subsequent launch of Romeo Santos’ solo career. Santos spent the 2010s releasing successful albums like Formula Vol. 1 and 2 as well as last year’s Utopía. The April 2019 record was promoted through the Aventura reunion single "Inmortal" as well as a record-breaking concert at MetLife Stadium with special guests such as fellow Bronx Dominican Cardi B.

Though “Inmortal” was initially teased as Aventura's proper return before Romero revealed it to be a solo Utopía cut, it turned out that it the single was in fact a sign of things to come. Aventura — with its complete original lineup intact — embarked on the Inmortal reunion tour last month, re-energized by Romeo Santos’ success as a solo artist.

Aventura’s Inmortal Tour is taking over the American Airlines Arena for two nights on Tuesday, March 10, followed by a date on Thursday, March 12. While Miami’s Dominican population dwarves that of New York, Latinxs of all origins are already excited to show their love for the Bronx-bred group: both shows have already sold out, and only resale tickets remain available for purchase.

Above all else, the Inmortal Tour seems to chiefly be an act of fan service; as far as we know, the group isn’t touring in promotion of an upcoming album. For as happy as Aventura fans may be, the biggest winner — at least financially — may prove to be Romeo, as Utopía continues to enjoy a spot on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart nearly a year after its release. The group's longevity was never really in question: in 2017, Aventura sold out Madison Square Garden for a reunion concert, and the hype around "Inmortal" last year and this accompanying tour speaks to the quartet's ability to excite longtime fans.

Regardless of whether you hail from the Dominican disapora or not, the show's in-demand status illustrates that even as reggaeton continues to dominate the Latin pop discourse, Miami's broad coalition of Latinx nationalities continues to love Aventura and its brand of bachata. At this point, a full-fledged comeback record would only sweeten the deal: as it stands, the Inmortal Tour has already ensured Aventura’s immortality among new fans and old.

Aventura: Inmortal Tour. 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 and Thursday, March 12 at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Resale tickets start at $84 via ticketmaster.com.