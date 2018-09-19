"Honey, I'm Good" Artist Andy Grammer: "Touring Is My Favorite Part of Life"

There’s a whole lot more to Andy Grammer than catchy hits and really nice hair.

Music remains the singer-songwriter’s creative backbone. He’ll headline Revolution Live Sunday, September 30, when the Good Parts Tour rolls into town.

“This tour is really special... There’s a palpable sweetness from everyone who’s come out thus far,” Grammer says. “Whereas people would sing the hits before, we have people singing every word of every song. Touring is my favorite part of life.”