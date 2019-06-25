 


    Herban Planet
Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi of the Tedeschi Trucks BandEXPAND
Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi of the Tedeschi Trucks Band
Photo by Stuart Levine

Tedeschi Trucks Band Will Return to Boca Raton on Wheels of Soul Tour

James Biagiotti | June 25, 2019 | 8:30am
AA

South Florida isn’t exactly known as a hotbed of activity for the blues, but every so often a show comes along that briefly bucks that trend. For years, Tedeschi Trucks Band has been one of the few groups to consistently visit South Florida with a classic soulful blues-rock sound and bring together fans of the genre. Those fans will finally be able to get their first major fix of the summer when the group returns with its Wheels of Soul Tour at Boca Raton’s Mizner Park Amphitheater Saturday, June 29.

Tedeschi Trucks Band is comprised of namesake musicians Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, supported by a conglomeration of their longtime supporting musicians. Both Tedeschi and Trucks are known for successful decades-long solo careers, and Trucks is a former Allman Brothers Band member who played guitar for the group for 15 years until its breakup in 2014. The two married in 2001, and in 2010 put their solo careers on hold to focus on touring together with their collaborative project, which quickly found success.

In the eight years since the band’s first studio album, Revelator, was released, the group has amassed a following that’s scarcely matched by any other young groups in their genre. Now, three studio albums and nearly a decade later, the group is returning to South Florida supporting their most recent LP, this year’s Signs.

Formed in Jacksonville, the group has toured extensively in the Sunshine State and has played in Boca Raton every year since 2013. The two first performed together at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in 2007, and from 2013 until this year the Tedeschi Trucks Band headlined the annual Sunshine Music Festival at the same venue. With that festival, normally held in January, taking a hiatus this year, the group will be appearing under the banner of its own Wheels of Soul Tour. 2019 will mark the fifth year of the Wheels of Soul Tour, on which the headliners will be joined by the Atlanta southern rock group Blackberry Smoke as well as Charleston folk duo Shovels & Rope.

The manager of Boca Raton’s Mizner Park Amphitheater, Amy DiNorscio, told New Times "the band has built such a strong local following by playing here every year," adding, "they’re one of our favorite bands to have."

Tedeschi Trucks have already played the Mizner Park Amphitheater more than any other artist — and they don’t seem to be in danger of relinquishing that record any time soon. If past years are any indication, the show is sure to bring some of the best soul, blues, and rock that South Florida will see all summer.

Tedeschi Trucks Band. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; mizneramphitheater.com. Tickets cost $39.50 to $99.50 via ticketmaster.com.

 
James Biagiotti is a freelance music writer based in South Florida. He spends his time listening to and playing music and watching Dolphins and Marlins games.

