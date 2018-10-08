Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda Is a Spirit Forever Remembered Through Music

Alice Coltrane was a mother, a wife, and a jazz musician whose passion evolved with her spirituality. After the pain of losing her husband, the immortal sax player John Coltrane in 1967, she adopted the name Turiyasangitananda and became leader — swamini — of the Sai Anantam Ashram, which she founded in Agoura Hills, California, in 1983. She performed musical ceremonies and chants every Sunday with her students, which eventually led to her writing a long list of melodies. In 2017, ten years after her passing, the record label of the Talking Heads' David Byrne, Luaka Bop, released a compilation of her songs entitled World Spirituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda.

Today, her mystical music continues to be celebrated and shown to the world by the Sai Anantam Singers with Alice Coltrane's daughter, Sita Michelle Coltrane. In a rare performance hosted by the Rhythm Foundation, the Ashram Experience will be performing at the North Beach Bandshell on Friday, October 12, and Miami is invited to join the singers' chants.

The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane is a powerful representation of the life to which the musician devoted herself. The music has influences of her piano/harp jazz and gospel roots mixed with traditional Sanskrit mantras or chants, which creates a cosmic elevation of consciousness. Alice Coltrane left behind a secular life and became a leader to a multi-ethnic community of students of all ages. Michelle Coltrane recalls being initiated into the Ashram around age 16, "I remember going in, having this ceremonial moment... and she told me what my spiritual name would be and that was Sita, so that's why I call myself Sita Michelle."