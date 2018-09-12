Game of Thrones Concert Coming to South Florida Includes Full Orchestra and Pyro

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi is bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to South Florida with the help of a full orchestra and choir, plus some kick-ass special effects and stage designs.

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience returns September 22 to the BB&T Center in Sunrise. Djawadi and company will perform songs from all seven seasons of Game of Thrones while scenes from the series play on a massive screen behind them. And like HBO's crown jewel, the ambitious concert has a go-big-or-go-home feel: picture-moving stages, a flying violinist, simulated snow when the story moves to the North, and flames meant to look like they came from a dragon.

Now in its second year, the arena world tour is the brainchild of Djawadi, a German-Iranian composer who has been with GOT from the get-go and also scores fellow HBO show Westworld and Amazon’s Jack Ryan.