The Galactic Effect's Bill Le Releases Song for Friend Who Committed Suicide

Beginning in his teen years, musician Bill Le, AKA the Galactic Effect, always had his best friend, Adrian Barona, to ground him. The two even dropped out of high school to live and record music together. They played shows together, shared instruments, and jammed together. Over the years, they lost touch from time to time, but they always reconnected. "I’d always ground my mind with him and our humor," Le, now age 25, says of his amazing friend. "Music was our bond."

This summer, Le borrowed instruments from Barona to write a song. Le quit in the middle and tried to drop off the instruments, but "Adrian insisted I take my time finishing this song." The next night, Le heard Barona had committed suicide. "We talked about depression and life quite a bit, but you’re never truly prepared for something like this," he says. "This tribute is the last thing I had his guidance on."

Le began playing guitar at 13 years old in "angsty metal" bands, but, he says, "I started opening my mind musically to the idea of working on things by myself." At 15, after seeing his uncle produce music, he decided to focus on that aspect of music-making. He started putting out songs under the name Dusthead, which evolved into Galactic Effect because, he says, "the sci-fi aesthetic better resembled where my sound was headed."