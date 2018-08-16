These Four Bands Are Keeping the South Florida Jam Scene Alive

Miami's music scene is a conglomerate of genres. Past the late-night dance clubs and dive bars lives a genre of music that was born in the '60s. South Florida seems to be a destination for jam bands, and many have even set their roots here. The scene continues to thrive with events such as Jam Cruise, GroundUp Fest, Wanee Festival, and venues like Funky Biscuit and the Fillmore. Here are some bands working hard to keep it alive.
1. Snarky Puppy. Three-time Grammy Award-winning and Brooklyn-based jazz/ funk band Snarky Puppy hosted the second GroundUp Music Festival this past February at the North Beach Bandshell, featuring international jazz, jam, and fusion bands. The three-day event is truly like no other. Masterclasses have been hosted by featured musicians such as Robert Glasper, Victor Wooten and Michael League himself, the founder, composer, and bassist of Snarky Puppy. Fans from around the world have flown to Miami the past two years to witness three days of jams in the cool and tropical Miami Beach weather. Visit snarkypuppy.com.
2. Unlimited Devotion. Look into your hippie uncle's record collection and you might find an array of Grateful Dead albums. Maybe you should satisfy his inner deadhead and invite him to an Unlimited Devotion show. This band is one of America's favorite Grateful Dead cover bands, offering their own take on the music with jazz and funk influences. If you happen to walk into one of their shows, you'll find a crowd of aged deadheads dancing and spinning with eyes closed and smiles on their faces while they reminisce of the Jerry Garcia days. Visit facebook.com/UDMusic.
3. The Heavy Pets. This South Florida-based American jam band made its way through small local venues before reaching their ultimate success. Back in 2005, you would have found them playing at bars like Fat Cats, Alligator Alley, and Tobacco Road. Their "big break" came in 2006 at the dearly departed Langerado Music Festival, a weekend-long fest headlined by big names like Ben Harper and Wilco. The Heavy Pets are known for their energetic live shows and, besides their consistent national touring circuit, the band frequently returns home to play at venues like Culture Room. Visit theheavypets.com.
4. Roosevelt Collier. This pedal steel guitarist was brought up in The House of God Church in Perrine, Florida, and started his music career playing with his uncles and cousins from gospel/funk band The Lee Boys. Now, Roosevelt Collier, AKA "The Dr.," finds himself touring with different artists all over the world. The list of musicians and bands he has collaborated with is extensive, including Gov't Mule, Snarky Puppy, Heavy Pets, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and even home-state fave Unlimited Devotion. His talent on the steel guitar is immeasurable and best experienced live. His recent album Exit 16 on GroundUP Music is a potent mix of blues, gospel, rock and, in his words, “dirty funk swampy grime." Sounds like a true Floridian. Visit facebook.com/rooseveltcollier.
Honorary mention: The Funky Biscuit. Fine, the Funky Biscuit isn't a band, but this Boca Raton venue is so legendary in South Florida's jam scene that we had to include it on this list. Since its inception in 2011, this venue has established a Southern-style jam music hub, hosting a jam night every Monday. Boasting performances by both local bands and legendary musicians such as Gregg Allman, this venue is where you can go to experience what South Florida's jam scene is about. 303 SE Mizner Blvd. #59, Boca Raton; 561-395-2929; funkybiscuit.com.
