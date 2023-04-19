Where to Shop on Record Store Day 2023 in Miami

Frankly, what are you even doing if you only go to your local record store once or twice a year? In South Florida, there's an embarrassment of riches at our excellent musical emporiums year-round. Nevertheless, Record Store Day (RSD) is a decent excuse to peruse the stacks, have a dig, and possibly bring home some exclusive releases each April. Local shops mark the occasion with sales, live performances, DJ sets, and other special events.
New Times
has compiled some of the best places to celebrate RSD on Saturday, April 22. If you are interested in RSD exclusives, call ahead to see what will be in stock.
Fruit Fly Records
Audiophiles take note: Recently opened in Kendall, this specialty vinyl store is usually open by appointment only but will be open to the public on Record Store Day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. No RSD exclusives are available at Fruit Fly, but it will offer ten to 30 percent off all records, and some audio equipment will be discounted. This could make a big difference for a shop that stocks some incredibly rare, expensive records from around the world. Those with a green thumb may also want to drop in: The shop is giving away a free plant with every purchase courtesy of Verdura Plants and Design. Perhaps some copies of Mort Garson's Plantasia
are on offer too? Only one way to find out. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 9830 SW 77th Ave., #135, Miami; 619-565-4262; instagram.com/fruitflyrecords.
Lucky Records
This tiny shop attached to the 1-800-Lucky food hall and nightclub in Wynwood will open up later than other shops, with RSD exclusives available at noon (one copy per record per person, no holds). It's perfect if you're trying to sleep off your hangover but still want that special edition LP. It's also got a lineup of local selectors spinning on the patio, including Don Redfox, Late 4 Dinner, and Angelica Rose. You may have to fight through throngs of tourists to get there, but it's guaranteed to be a good time from the hip-hop, jazz, and soul specialists. Grab an ice cream from Taiyaki NYC, some dim sum from Gold Marquess, or bites from any of Lucky's regular vendors while you're there. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 833-735-5929; luckyrecordsmiami.com.
Radio-Active Records
Way up in Fort Lauderdale, the venerable Radio-Active Records is celebrating its new location with a combination grand opening/Record Store Day soirée. Things get going at 8 a.m. with special guest DJ Mixx of 2 Live Crew. The Miami bass legend will sell limited-edition merch and remixes. Stick around for photos and autographs after his set. The rest of the day is just as eventful, with four-for-a-buck LPs, CDs, and 45s; tons of new arrivals and exclusives; discounts on food; free beer from Funky Buddha (first-come, first-serve); and a concert-ticket raffle from Revolution Live. The first 30 customers in the door will also receive a complimentary swag bag full of goodies. If you've ever wanted to hear "Dick Almighty" blasted at insane volume early in the morning and
get free stuff, you can't pass this up. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 5975 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 130, Fort Lauderdale; 954-762-9488; radio-active-records.com.
Sweat Records
Miami's indie specialists are still holding it down in Little Haiti, and on Record Store Day, the store will open up at 9 a.m., and the outside queue starting at 8 a.m. for RSD exclusive releases. According to the shop, those in line by 8 a.m. can reserve one copy of their chosen record, so if you want that limited, special-color edition, you'll have to stay the hour. Early birds can partake in RSD swag and bonus giveaways. Of course, if you want to stop by for any ol' record, you won't have a bad time: the shop is also hosting DJ sets throughout the day from Hiltronix, DJ Got Now, members of Haute Tension and Las Nubes, and more. There will be food and drinks, including sushi bites from O'Honey, frozen treats from Yeti's Snowballs, and complimentary Topo Chico and Deep Eddy Vodka canned cocktails. Sweat is also raising funds to repair its mural with a turntable and speaker system raffle courtesy of Dogfish Head Brewery, and they're also having a four-for-one blowout on dollar records. The after-party then moves to Understory (7135 NW First Ct., Miami) for a DJ set by Com Truise
. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9303; sweatrecordsmiami.com.
Technique Records
Undeniably one of the best record stores in the city, Technique always delivers when it comes to special events, and it always has the goods on RSD with incredible rare vinyl drops. For 2023, the shop is teaming with local promoters Poplife for a collab event. Enjoy vinyl DJ sets from Terence Tabeau, Noir Age, Rippin Kittin, and more alongside exclusive releases, giveaways, French sandwiches from Moodbords, an outdoor lounge with complimentary drinks, an open bar, and more. The shop is also giving customers a chance to win tickets for several upcoming concerts, including Leslie Jones, the Psychedelic Furs, the Smile, and more. Technique will also offer early access appointments from 8 to 10 a.m. for those who want to get their hands on those precious music discs before anyone else — you can subscribe to the shop's newsletter via its website
for more info. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 880 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com.