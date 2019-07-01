The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

You've likely heard of Camila Cabello and Normani, but have you listened to Ally Brooke yet? The former Fifth Harmony singer is hoping to break out of the shadow of her successful pop group. She'll give fans a taste of her new music at LIV on Friday. And if you're not in the mood for surprises, concerts by everyone from Dionne Warwick to 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Rob Thomas will sate your thirst for the familiar.

Here's your music calendar for July 1 through 7. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, July 1



HoodCelebrityy: 11 p.m., $20-$600. Studio 23, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-401-5438, studio23miami.com.

Permanent Makeup, Mock Identity, and Sans Pisces: 7 p.m., Free. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com.

Rose Max & Ramatis Moraes: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Zach Bartholomew: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, July 2

Alex Weitz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Bam Savage: 7 p.m., $10-$40. The Hideout Miami, 3632 NW 25th Ave., Miami.

DJ Gabe: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

EXPAND Rob Thomas Photo by Randall Slavin

Rob Thomas: WIth Abby Anderson, 7 p.m., $39.50-$99. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.

Wednesday, July 3

American Subterranean: With Glass Body, Donzii, Pockets of Lollipops, Real People, Cumscum, and others., 5 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Archila B2B Differ: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Bashment x Pan Di Plaza Block Party: With Chromatic Live, Silent Addy, Venus X, and others., 10 p.m., $20-$40. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.

Busta Rhymes: 10 p.m., $40-$60. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.

Fiin, Malone, Bryan Sanchez, and Leand: 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

Frank Reyes and Toño Rosario: 10 p.m., $40. Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Hollywood, 954-433-8787, cafeiguanapines.com.

Loco Dice: With Nastia and William Djoko., 11 p.m., $10-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Modern Machines: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tim Jago: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Twyn: With Adam Robl, 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With A Good Rosé and Haiku Master Eric., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, July 4

50 Cent: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

All In: With Genix, Sunny Lax, Jaytech, Fatum, and others, 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

American Subterranean: With Glass Body, Donzii, Pockets of Lollipops, Real People, Cumscum, and others., 5 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $50-$150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

EXPAND DJ Irie Photo by Jeremiah Lazo

DJ Irie: With Nano., 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

DJ Self: 11 p.m., $20. Studio 23, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-401-5438, studio23miami.com.

Do Not Sit Gets Deep: With Hugo Bianco and Rader., 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Frankie P: 11 a.m., $50-$150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Independance 2019: With Erick Morillo, Chus & Ceballos, Oscar G, and others., 12-11 p.m., $41.25-$1,935. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Mau y Ricky: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Mixing: With Emanate, Ben Finx, Fabrizio Zerlini, and the Digital Breed, 9 p.m., $15-$950. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Secret Garden: With Danny Tenaglia, Dyed Soundorom, Camelia, and others., 3 p.m., $20-$40. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Stars, Stripes & Bass: With Fat Joe, Iron Lyon, Ody Roc, and others., 12 p.m., $40-$5,000. Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-1271, shelborne.com.

Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, July 5

Afro Beach: With Michael Brun, Walshy Fire, and others., 12 p.m., $40-$5,000. Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-1271, shelborne.com.

Ally Brooke: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Autograf: 10 p.m., $50-$150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Bassline Third Anniversary: With DJ Earl, Stereotype, SomeJerk, and others., 10 p.m., Free. Better Days, 75 SE Sixth St., Miami, 786-220-7690, betterdaysmiami.com.

Bermuda Beach: With MartyParty, Lamebot, Karma.Wav, MadSavvy, and others, 10 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

EXPAND Claptone Photo by Sabrina Feige

Claptone: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Danny Stern: 11 a.m., $50-$150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Davide Squillace: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Derelict Daughter and Landivar: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Kryder: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Luca Bacchetti and Gabriel Belmudes: 10 p.m., Free-$25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Mommy's Lil Monster: With Que Asko, Munchaunsen, Headfoam, and Eternally Fucked., 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Party Favor: With DeeJay Silver., 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Rod Wave & Bushy B: 11 p.m., $10-$150. Creative Lakay, 2020 NW Miami Court Suite 203, Wynwood.

Summer Sessions Freedom Edition: With Donnie Lowe, Fabrzio Zerlini, Jess, and Marvin Delgado, 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Walshy Fire: 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

Saturday, July 6

Alex Fever: 10 p.m., $50-$150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Art Department: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Baewatch: With Gina Turner, Wenzday, Blossom, and Two Tails., 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Canson: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Dave DK: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Denian & Ladour: 11 a.m., $50-$150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Dionne Warwick Photo by David Vance

Dionne Warwick: 8 p.m., $88-$200. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Guaco & Oscar D'leon: 8 p.m., $54-$504. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Hugh Jackman: 7 p.m., $25.25-$220.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

James Begin, Blake Miami and Toby: With Space Coast Ghosts, Cameron Airborne, and Mootsy Moo., 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Los Wizzards: 6 p.m., Free. Senator Gwen Margolis Amphitheater, 16501 NE 16th Ave., North Miami Beach, 305-787-6005, citynmb.com.

Musiana: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Old Skool Gang: 7 p.m., $20. The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

Pots and Pans & Jeff Prine: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Reflextion: With Mr. Cairo, J III, Milo, Autobahn, and Jan Anthony, 9 p.m., Free-$5. Sonny's Studio, 387 NE 70th St., Miami.

Ritual: With Jonathan Cowan, Rafi V, Sean Bauzay, RC, and Magician On Duty., 2 p.m., Free. Proyecto Tulum, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-606-1314, proyectotulum.com.

Sekoya: With Tons, Acho, Pietro, and others, 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Stars, Stripes & Bass: With Lil Jon, Mr. Mauricio, and Yissel., 12 p.m., $40-$5,000. Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-1271, shelborne.com.

T.I.: 10 p.m., $30/$40. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Zeta: With Vagnauts and Seafoam Walls., 7 p.m., $5-$10. Union Warehouse, 5470 NE Fourth Ave., Miami.

Sunday, July 7

Breaks Yo!: With Deekline, Merlyn, Bebe, DB Cooper, and others, 4 p.m., $15. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Derek Fairholm Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Gruesome: With Faethom, LRBD, and Absolver., 7 p.m., $13-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Konflikt: 10 a.m., $50-$150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Leela James: 8 p.m., $25-$45. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Stars, Stripes & Bass: With Alex Sensation, DJ Camilo, Flipstar, and others., 12 p.m., $40-$5,000. Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-1271, shelborne.com.