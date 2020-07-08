Fifteen Fresh Miami DJ Mixes to Get You Through the Week

New Times is rounding up the best new music mixes released by Miami's eclectic and insanely talented DJs. Whether you're looking for minimal techno beats to get yourself into the work-from-home zone, psychedelic sounds to melt away the summer days, or certified-fresh hip-hop edits to impress your "quaranteam," these party-starters have you covered.

Here are 15 new Miami DJ mixes to blast during your next stay-at-home bash.

Danny Daze: Dekmantel Podcast 286

Miami's reigning purveyor of deep, left-field techno and IDM sounds, Danny Daze (AKA Daniel Gomez) teamed up with Amsterdam's Dekmantel for a new two-hour mix that skews trip-hop/electro decidedly. "Due to the current conditions, I decided to go with chill zone session for this one, mixed live with a bunch of the styles that influenced me over the last 20 years," Gomez told Dekmantel about the mix.

Mystic Bill: Tropico Virgo Mix TV-002

The psychedelic dance party helmed by Patrick Walsh and Terence Tabeau every second Thursday at Las Rosas recently launched a new mix series to keep the spirit of the party alive even as Miami bars remain closed. The latest episode, minted by Miami/Chicago legend Mystic Bill, delivers a slow-burner hour of expertly mixed Balearic cuts perfect for mellower moments like morning walks on the beach or sunset drinks from your balcony.

The Love Below: The Love Below Hour Episode 87

Miami's long-running party for straight-up sexy vibes has also lived on the internet for more than three years in the form of this radio show/mix series. Even though the Love Below's latest IRL incarnation (Tuesday nights at Las Rosas) is currently on forced hiatus, the crew is still churning out monthly mixes packed with only the freshest R&B tracks and hip-hop edits for your listening pleasure. Episode 87 is hosted and mixed by JerriousB.

Sister System: Club Space Live Stream

Rising Miami DJ Sister System (Alexis Sosa-Toro) recently took her Club Space residency online with a two-and-a-half-hour livestreamed DJ set from the terrace. You can watch the recorded video stream on Space's Facebook page — along with tons of other sets from more of 11th Street nightclub's beloved resident DJs — or pop over to Sister System's SoundCloud for the full audio.

Ashley Venom: Ashley Venom x Life and Death Playlist

Haitian-American DJ and community organizer Ashley Venom (Ashley Solage) has been producing music and art events around the city since 2013, using her platforms to create safer party spaces and amplify the voices of QTIPOC artists. In honor of its tenth anniversary and new website launch, dance label Life and Death recently interviewed Solage and commissioned a curated playlist "filled with songs that uplift me on a heavy day."

Brother Dan: Coral City Camera Mix #015

The Terrestrial Funk mastermind contributed a heady mix of chilled-out tracks inspired by underwater worlds as part of Coral Morphologic's Coral City Camera project. Best enjoyed in tandem with Coral Morphologic's 24/7 video feed of a bustling reef off the shores of Miami, this mix is the 2020 version of a zen Windows 98 screensaver, ideal for switching on while you prepare dinner or zone out on the couch after a long day of work.

Terence Tabeau: ATV Mix 001



To officially launch its SoundCloud page and mix series, ATV Records (the downtown dance club born from the ashes of the Electric Pickle) taps resident DJ and underground dance scene fixture Terence Tabeau. This hour-long mix spans the DJ's eclectic styles, starting slow and mysterious before sputtering into electro and disco and building up to full-on techno party vibes.

DZA and Raulizm: Awake NY and Peachfuzz Present La Descarga



The best bros behind Miami's iconic Peachfuzz party, DZA (Adrian Douzmanian) and Raulizm (Raul Sanchez), got together with buzzy street apparel brand Awake NY to create a sun-soaked mix that will transport you straight to 1970s San Juan. Chock-full of classics from the old-school salsa dons with no shortage of deeper Latin cuts, this mix is guaranteed to make culitos shake at your next barbecue.

Greg Beato: Electric Kingdom Live Mix on WVUM 90.5 FM

Fans who may have missed out on Greg Beato's live mix last fall on the University of Miami's student-run radio station WVUM 90.5 FM will be pleased to discover that the local producer and champion of skittish left-field techno recently uploaded the full two-hour set to his SoundCloud page. It's sprinkled with some unreleased goodies, too.

Nii Tei: Minds Alike Podcast 004

Give Nii Tei a small, dark room packed with bodies, and he will make it move. Of course, such places can't really exist in our current reality, but that hasn't stopped the Do Not Sit on the Furniture resident from channeling his Ghanaian roots and a broad palette of influences into this sultry mix of house and techno sounds for Miami record label Minds Alike's new series.

Lazaro Casanova: Various Mixes from the Archives

Anyone feeling nostalgic for times when irreverent, soulful house and disco sounds reigned supreme on Miami dance floors will want to dig through this jackpot of newly uploaded archival content from one of the city's most astute selectors, Lazaro Casanova. Among the gems pulled from an old hard drive is Casanova's 2012 radio show Jack's House, which "revolved around playing unmixed classic house cuts and awkwardly talking on the mic to ID tracks," he says.

Behrouz: Love Is in the Air Live Stream Episode 12

The globe-trotting DJ and owner of Miami Beach's small but mighty underground lounge Do Not Sit on the Furniture funnels his unrelenting passion for dance music into a live-streamed mix series launched in the wake of coronavirus club closures. Now in its 12th episode, Behrouz's Love is in the Air quarantine sessions will bring the party from South Beach to your living room.

Pirate Stereo: Live at Soho Beach House

Roll up your sleeves and turn up the sleaze with this languid live mix recorded during sunnier days at Soho Beach House. The poolside session from Pirate Stereo (Eyal Agai) delivers those sexy, low-BPM sizzlers that will make you want to sip margaritas, tilt your head back into the water, and forget all your worries.

Berrakka: Femix 20

Fempower showcases upcoming Miami talent Berrakka in its monthly Femix series. Brought up by the Love Below crew, Berrakka has quickly proved she can hold her own, earning space on the bill at the Love Below gigs in New York and Miami and churning out a handful of mixes showing off her versatility, tight selections, and technical ability. Check out the Femix below.

Oscar G: For Those Who Know June 2020

The untouchable Miami king of house music drops another solid monthly mix for June. The hour-and-a-half mix gets right into it with a heavy dose of uplifting house and never really lets up. If you're looking for a club-ready mix that keeps the vibe upbeat, fun, and just the right amount of dirty, add this one to the queue and get ready to dance.