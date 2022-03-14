The Ten Best Miami Music Week 2022 Parties

Rvdiovctive Miami at 1-800-Lucky

Though Miami Music Week flew under the radar last year with hush-hush parties and mostly unadvertised events, 2022 will mark the first time since the pandemic the week is in full swing.But if you’re itching to go to a rave, don’t rely on the tacky flyers some random promoter stuck in your windshield wiper. Stick to this chronological list of the best parties taking place during Miami Music Week 2022.If you want to knock out dinner and party in one go, you can slurp down some ramen at 1-800-Lucky, then shuffle over a few steps to the dance floor. The Wynwood food-hall-meets-nightclub is hosting the only free party on this list. Then again, it does take place on a Wednesday. New York City-based collective Rvdiovctive brings artists like Devon James and Felix Da Housecat.It’s no surprise that Seth Troxler is a recognizable name in the electronic/house music world — in 2012,listed him as one of the 25 “DJs that rule the world.” He regularly DJs at clubs that make LIV seem like a pre-game, from Fabric in London to Blitz in Munich. Floyd is the downstairs room of Club Space, so you’ll probably be there until at least 7 a.m.Diplo may well be the most recognizable DJ out there, even for those who aren’t educated in dance music. His record label, Higher Ground, will host this party at Space Park that promises both established and up-and-coming artists in the booth — and yes, Diplo himself. With Blond:ish, DJ Holographic, LP Giobbi, Durante, and Monoky.British duo Gorgon City released music on its label, Realm Records, and will exhibit its booth skills at this party at Oasis Wynwood, the new outdoor event venue with food vendors and a tower bar made of shipping containers.If you see red lighting and a creepy clown logo, you’re in the right place. CircoLoco is the dance party first made famous at the DC10 club in Ibiza, though over the years, it has spread to more major cities, including Los Angeles and Miami. If you missed Seth Troxler at Floyd, no worries — he’ll be at this Wynwood party the following night. Other headliners are Damian Lazarus, a resident at DC10 in Ibiza himself for almost ten years, and Bedouin, a DJ-producer duo that has notably done remixes for Black Coffee and Virgil Abloh.This rave at Little River Studios is so good that it lasts for two days — but beware that some tickets are only good for one. Presented by Humans Alike and the BPM Festival, Friday’s headliners include Audiofly and Melissa O, while Saturday’s feature Deep Dish and Neverdogs. With Art Department, John Digweed, Seth Troxler, Steve Lawler, Victor Calderone, and others.Away from the usual party scenes of South Beach, Wynwood, and downtown, the 94th Aero Squadron overlooks the runways of Miami International Airport. Where Are My Keys boasts of hosting some “crazy shenanigans” with collectives Life and Death and House of Efunk facing off behind the decks — hence the possibility you may end up losing your keys. Bring your fanny pack!Well, it sounds delicious. But if the brownies and lemonade you encounter at this party come from a sketchy guy selling 'em out of his backpack — don't say we didn't warn you. Snacks of dubious provenance aside, this Los Angeles-based rave company brings headliners like Louis the Child, Whethan, and Yung Bae to Wynwood. With Whipped Cream, Devault, Wavedash, Leotrix, Hana, Habstrakt, and a special guest.In yet another circus-themed rave — this time a 24-hour one — Factory Town (near the airport, too) will host over 70 artists on five different stages. If you make it through this entire party marathon, cheers to you and your oh-so-obvious youth. With a lineup too damn long to list.Though many may struggle to precisely understand the difference between regular and progressive house music, Audien, the headliner of this event, seems to want everyone to know it exists and will never cease. To be transparent, our research stopped when we got to a subreddit entitled, “Is Progressive House dead? Will it ever die?” But maybe this party is best suited for those who are passionate about the difference.