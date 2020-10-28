The Ten Best Halloween 2020 Parties in Miami

In 2020, there are plenty of things scarier than ghosts and goblins. But as Miami tries to resume some semblance of normalcy, locals will do what they do best: party.

Halloween will surely be different this year as the festivities around it adjust to our reality. Luckily, masks are a thing people wear on Halloween, so the debate over face coverings this weekend should be a moot point, right?

If you choose to venture out on Halloween night, please remember that winter is coming, and that the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to rise. The parties listed below all promise to enforce limited capacity and social-distancing measures, but your best bet to remain healthy and keep those around you safe remains staying home and following CDC guidelines.

With that sage advice out of the way, those who cannot bear the thought of staying home have plenty of frightful options this weekend. Be warned that admission prices are higher than usual owing to limited capacity, and the diversity of talent Miami usually sees on Halloween is, well, lacking — to put it gently.

Fear Dimension

For two nights, Wynwood arcade Fun Dimension will be haunted by costumed revelers and beats as Fear Dimension takes over. Friday night kicks off with Jay Haze, Will Renuart, Brother Dan, and Jean Pierre, among others, while Differ, Kike Roldan, Chklte, Taimur, and more keep the party rolling on Saturday. In total, there will be three stages and unlimited access to arcade games and laser tag. 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31, at Fun Dimension, 2129 NW First Ct., Miami; 786-360-1766; fundimensionusa.com. Tickets cost $30 to $85 via feardimension.com.

Markus Schulz

German-born, Miami-based DJ and producer Markus Schulz won't be traveling far on Halloween night, as he's set to take over the Venue Fort Lauderdale. The Coldharbour Recordings founder is known for progressive trance sets that transport partygoers to another plane. Also on the bill: Edgar V and Gio Andres. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, October 30, at the Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954-765-6968; thevenuefortlauderdale.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

Trippie Redd Pegasus Drive-In

Trippie Redd performed at the Fillmore Miami Beach back in February. (Remember when concerts were a thing?) An endless pandemic later, the rapper is gearing up to release his third album, Pegasus, on Friday. That night, Redd is staging simultaneous drive-in events in cities across the nation. But Miami will be the only place he'll be live and in the flesh. (He's set to perform during Rolling Loud's Loud Stream on Saturday.) The event promises a double feature of Candyman and Jeepers Creepers, but no word whether Redd will perform. 8 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, October 30, at Carflix Cinema, 14401 NE 19th Ave., North Miami; 305-834-8988; carflixcinema.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

1-800-Spooky with Carnage

Guatemalan-American DJ and producer Carnage will conjure beats at 1-800-Lucky with the promise of a "Gordo house set." Carnage usually serves up hip-hop, trap, and your standard EDM behind the decks, so it will be interesting to see what he'll deliver on All Hallows' Eve. 1-800-Lucky is also encouraging good pandemic practices by holding a mask contest: The patron with the most creative face protection wins a special prize. 9 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Sold out.

24-Hour Halloween Party

New York DJ Victor Calderone has been a staple on the dance-music circuit for decades now, producing tracks and remixing for the likes of Beyoncé, Depeche Mode, and, most famously, Madonna. So if anyone has earned the right to get behind the decks at Space, it's Calderone. The downtown nightclub is really celebrating Halloween hard, because, in addition to the dance icon, Blond:ish, Seth Troxler, and Green Velvet will be in attendance. Space is doing reservations only, so if you want to enjoy the 24-hour bacchanal, you'll have to pony up for a table. On the bright side, because the City of Miami isn't enforcing the county curfew, the party won't stop until well past sunrise. 4 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Reservations only.

The Bolero Ball Dark Disco

Dude Skywalker, Freak the Disco, Alan Amorozzo, Miluhska, and Ellina Sukh are all on the bill for the Bolero Ball's Dark Disco event at Melinda's on Halloween night. Tickets start at $79 but include a complimentary open bar from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanks to Melinda's open-air space, you can feel a bit more comfortable spending the night here, especially with the knowledge that the venue promises to enforce social distancing and require facemasks. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, October 31, at Melinda's, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; melindasmiami.com. Tickets cost $79 to $750 via eventbrite.com.

Do Not Sit on Halloween with Sis

South Beach's littlest nightclub, Do Not Sit on the Furniture, continues to punch well above its weight. Case in point: It's hosting German DJ Sis on Halloween night. Owing to the pandemic, Do Not Sit is allowing you to break the one rule it holds sacred: Revelers are encouraged to sit while enjoying the party atmosphere. The venue recently renovated the space, adding a garden area and a market area with local vendors. Because of the venue's tiny size and limited capacity during the pandemic, table reservations are highly recommended. 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, October 31, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets cost $40 via residentadvisor.net.

Halloween Extravaganza

If DJs aren't your thing, Little Havana's Bar Nancy will deliver an entire spectacle with its Halloween Extravaganza, hosted by Freddy Stebbins. Freddy and the Flamingos will present comedy, burlesque, and live music throughout the night. There's even the promise of free astrological readings by "the Spirit of Walter Mercado." Mucho, mucho amor, indeed. Don't forget to come prepared for the Miami-themed costume contest. 9 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Sold out.

Shiba San

If you want to get your Halloween partying done by a decent hour, Treehouse is the place for you. The Miami Beach nightclub hosts French DJ Shiba San, who recently released his single "Runnin' Roll," a shot of his signature blend of house and hip-hop. Also on the bill: Dipzy and Tirro. 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, October 31, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. General-admission tickets cost $60 via eventbrite.com; call for table reservations.