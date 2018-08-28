Florida Man Sylvan LaCue on Honoring His Grandmother and Revisiting His Roots

Sylvan LaCue thinks it's time Florida men had their time to shine — not for WorldStarHipHop fame, but for talent, grit, and determination in a place that rarely offers an opportunity for rap artists to succeed on a Los Angeles or New York scale.

LaCue, formerly known as Quest, left for California in 2013. He released his Florida Man project this past July while visiting his native Sunshine State, in dedication to his late grandmother, Ruth Williams. The visual mixtape includes ten videos and tracks from South Florida artists such as Dominican lyricist ListenToSin, Jeff Rambo, and Philo B. It was filmed by Jonathan Benavente and directed by Uncle Luke. LaCue aimed to touch base with his community and to encourage people to donate to SoFla charities as his grandmother did.

Recently, the rapper announced his Apologies in Advance Tour. The calendar has no South Florida dates. LaCue says he couldn't come to an understanding with a venue. Ultimately, he would like Miami to have more venues for artists to express themselves.