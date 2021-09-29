Support Us

Steely Dan Postpones Its Four-Night Residency at the Fillmore to 2022

September 29, 2021 9:00AM

Sorry, South Florida Steely Dan fans.
If you had tickets to every night of Steely Dan's four-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach next week, congrats, you're probably the rock band's biggest fans.

Unfortunately — and oh, how New Times hates to be the bearer of bad news — Steely Dan has postponed the shows until 2022.

On Monday, ticketholders received notice of the rescheduled dates. The Fillmore Miami Beach has confirmed to New Times that the shows scheduled for October 5, October 6, October 8, and October 9 have been pushed back to July 26, July 27, July 29, and July 30, 2022. Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the scheduled shows.

Steely Dan also confirmed the news on its website, noting that "the postponement comes out of an abundance of caution despite COVID-19 health and safety precautions in place."

The shows at the Fillmore Miami Beach were set to kick off the band's Absolutely Normal Tour. The first three nights would have seen Steely Dan play the albums Aja, The Royal Scam, and Gaucho, respectively, in their entirety. The final night would feature selections from the band's new live album, Northeast Corridor.

The announcement affects the first 12 dates of the tour, which will now begin October 25 in Baltimore.

Although the band doesn't mention it in the announcement, the rescheduled dates were all set to take place in the Southeastern U.S., much of which has been a COVID-19 hotspot for much of the summer.

Steely Dan. 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 26; Wednesday, July 27; Friday, July 29; and Saturday, July 30; at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $41.50 to $265.50 livenation.com.
