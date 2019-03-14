New South of Fifth Lounge Sophie's Brings Downtown Cool Back to the Beach

South Beach is having another nightlife renaissance, and this time, it's understated over garish and excessive; inclusive over pretentious ; and laid-back but with an undeniable edge. Perhaps no venue better embodies the world-famous party mecca's breezy new attitude than Sophie's, a South of Fifth gem that's been steadily drawing Miami's cool-kid crowd back east from the mainland since opening during this past Art Basel.

Housed in the old Radio Bar space, Sophie's is the latest concept from Philippe "Flip" Falca , creator of Minibar and creative director at Urbanica, a new elevated bohemian boutique hotel that also calls South of Fifth home.

"There was just something missing on South Beach, a place that's not a shitty bar or a megaclub," Falca says of the driving idea behind Sophie's. "There are very few spots available for a person searching for that kind of vibe."