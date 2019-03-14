New South of Fifth Lounge Sophie's Brings Downtown Cool Back to the Beach

South Beach is having another nightlife renaissance, and this time, it's understated over garish and excessive; inclusive over pretentious
Housed in the old Radio Bar space, Sophie's is the latest concept from Philippe "Flip"
"There was just something missing on South Beach, a place that's not a shitty bar or a megaclub,"
So what exactly is the vibe at Sophie's? "Think of it
Like midtown's now-shuttered Bardot, Sophie's is intimate, with a capacity of just 180, and distinctively sexy. Thanks to
"I like making it for the girls, to be honest,"
The venue's opening week during Art Basel set the tone for
Music programming is open-format and another big draw for those growing exasperated by the increasingly oversaturated Brickell and Wynwood neighborhoods. Dude Skywalker's Danse Thursdays in particular capture "that downtown Miami vibe,"
Going into its sixth week, Danse offers a rotating lineup of some of Miami's best underground dance DJs, including Freckles, Patrick Walsh, and Kike Roldán. For WMC Thursday, the crew has booked dreamy, experimental synth producer Clarian, with releases on labels such as Visionquest and Life and Death. Like all of Sophie's parties, Danse is free (that
"It's been building quite nicely," Galarce says of Sophie's momentum. "It's really been like a grassroots, locals thing. And with the combination of the tourists and the
Sophie's. 814 First St., Miami Beach; 305-318-7745; facebook.com/sophiessobe. Thursday through Sunday 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.
