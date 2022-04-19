Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Lists

III Joints' David Sinopoli on the Six Best Songs to Listen to While Getting High

April 19, 2022 8:00AM

Puff, puff, pass the beats.
Puff, puff, pass the beats. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Despite what Miami City commissioners Joe Carollo and Manolo Reyes think, Miamians love marijuana.

Pot, reefer, cannabis, Mary Jane — whatever you want to call it, there wouldn't be a Miami without marijuana. Sure, cocaine gets all the glory, but it's easy to forget the drug lords who used to (maybe still do) call the Magic City home and who made a fortune off the illicit sale of pot and spurred the growth of the city even as the rest of country faced an economic downturn in the early 1980s. (There's a reason the unofficial state fish is the square grouper.)

And while Florida trails other states in terms of marijuana reform, that hasn't stopped Miami from celebrating it every 4/20.

One of those annual celebrations has taken the form of III Joints, III Points' hazier little sister. Though it's nowhere near the scale of the October festival, III Joints has become a must-attend event for cannabis connoisseurs, and it's set to return on Wednesday, April 20, at Space Park with its largest lineup to date. Layla Benitez, Dude Skywalker, Bakke, Terence Tebeau, Natalia Roth, Mutant Pete, and more will spin the sticky-icky beats across four stages.

III Joints founder David Sinopoli isn't shy about expressing his fondness for smoking pot. He believes Florida is behind on fully legalizing marijuana because it's still so misunderstood. "I think it's the way we were brought up," Sinopoli says. "It's about breaking down the wall between dope and medicine."

In honor of 4/20, New Times asked Sinopoli to share his favorite tracks to listen to while getting high — not a big ask for a guy who admits to having an entire playlist devoted to the occasion.

Khruangbin, "White Gloves"

Best weed pairing: White Tahoe Cookies
Khruangbin's vibe is very psychedelic and laid-back. I really enjoy all of Khruangbin's music when I'm high.

Aquarius Heaven, "Universe"

Best weed pairing: Pink Runtz
I'll probably spin Aquarius Heaven [during my set at III Joints]. It has really spread-out percussion.

Legs Benedict, "Temul Talk"

Best weed pairing: Truffles
Me and my boy Will Buck make music, and we primarily do it when we're blazed. We did a whole EP around psychedelic and consciousness called El Portal. It's laid-back, downtempo, sample-based music, but the song "Temul Talk," in particular, is how I feel when I'm high.

Le Femme, "L'Hawaïenne"

Best weed pairing: Lemon Tree X Gelato 41
I like Le Femme because I feel like it transports you to another era. I always feel like the band is playing to ghosts, and it's an otherworldly vibe.

Nicolás Jaar, "Time for Us"

Best weed pairing: Astronaut Ice Cream
The track shifts three different times. I like how it's built. The composition Jaar did on it — you never hear a track like that. It feels like it has three acts; it's a long track. The man knows how to use texture.

Outkast, "Aquemini"

Best weed pairing: Purple Kush
The track is how the Aquarius and Gemini in both of them come together to make the Aquemini. It's all based on the celestial connectivity between Big Boi and André 3000. It's a masterpiece.

III Joints. 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Space Park, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; spaceparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Aquaticat Fight

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation