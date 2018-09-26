Buying Better Gear Hasn't Ruined Sales' Bedroom-Project Charm

Success on the road has provided the Orlando indie-pop duo Sales with access to better gear in the studio. This, in turn, has allowed co-songwriters and producers Lauren Morgan and Jordan Shih to adopt a dynamic, widescreen sound that's crisper and cleaner than the band's more basic beginnings.

But they haven't lost the bedroom-project charm that has endeared them to so many.

"Jordan and I are both pretty confident that as long as we're producing the tracks, it'll always stay true to that original thing that made people like us in the first place," Morgan says. "We're going to continue to learn and grow and, hopefully, make better and better songs."