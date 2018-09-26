House Producer Sage Armstrong Is on the Fence About Going Full Hip-Hop

L.A.-based house producer and DJ Sage Armstrong has always incorporated elements of hip-hop into his music, from rapping in a down-tuned robot voice to mixing in the occasional bass-heavy instrumental break. But now he's on the verge of dropping a straight-up hip-hop project, and he can't decide whether to release it as Sage Armstrong or under a new alias.

"You don't hear hip-hop songs at house parties, and you don't hear a house track at a rap show," he says. "I'm trying to figure out if I want to do it all under the same name and make it fit together."

Armstrong, an Orlando native, will play Treehouse Miami Friday, October 5. He tells New Times that as a teenager, he fell in love with the music of Gucci Mane and Lil Wayne, right around the time he began making his own house and breakbeat tracks. He moved to Los Angeles a few years ago to dive headlong into his music career. And though he misses his friends, family, and the culture of South Florida, he's found that being away from social obligations has allowed him to concentrate more on his work in the studio and as a touring DJ.