Where to Celebrate Record Store Day 2022 in Miami

Whether you’re one of those people who bought a record player at Target two years ago because nostalgia became trendy or you’re a devout vinyl collector with a shelf filled with rare LPs, the deals (and parties) scheduled in Miami for Record Store Day on Saturday, April 23, are bound to strike a chord.
At all of these stores, you’ll not only find the official RSD exclusives
, but free drinks, DJs, and sidewalk sales.
Lucky Records
Lucky Records, the record store within the Wynwood food hall and club 1-800 Lucky, will have a big selection of the exclusive RSD releases and then some. You’ll find a $1 “blow-out” bin — a few thousand records, according to an employee — to dig through, plus a collection of 200 sealed jazz and rock records from the '70s. DJs, including Rich Medina, will be spinning vinyl on the patio so you can enjoy a beverage post-record score. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; luckyrecordsmiami.com.
Radio-Active Records
If you’re the type of Miamian who toes the Broward-Dade line, consider heading to Radio-Active in Fort Lauderdale, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Here you'll find a sidewalk sale where you can mix and match four CDs, 45s, records, and tapes for $1. Plus, there'll be craft beers, a row of food trucks, and a lineup of DJs to bop to while you browse. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at 845 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-762-9488; radio-active-records.com.
Sweat Records
You might remember that pre-pandemic, Sweat Records staged an RSD event with then-next door neighbor Churchill’s Pub. Though the latter is still closed, Sweat is still celebrating. You'll find RSD exclusives plus additional new and used stock on the floor. Anyone in line before 7 a.m. will get to “call” one title to be reserved for them. (Sweat recommends calling or messaging the shop in advance for information on specific title availability.) If you’re there more for the good time than for the vinyl, best to hold off till noon, when there'll be free beer from Dogfish Head for the first 50 customers, plus complimentary cocktails and frozen treats. The DJ lineup includes Le Spam and House of Pris, but if you want to stick around even longer, there's an after-party at 8 p.m. at Dogfish Head Miami (325 NW 24th St) with Richie Hell, whose Gumbo Limbo Remixes
in a limited-edition pink vinyl LP is included in the sale. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com.
Technique Records
Technique will have all the RSD releases, $1 and $3 sale sections, plus a massive used collection drop. From opening until 10 a.m., access is by appointment
only, but there's no need to book a slot after that. As for the party, that'll bring an outdoor open bar (yes, you read right), a DJ lineup, and free giveaways, including tote bags, CDs, T-shirts, posters, and stickers. Though the festivities commence at 8 a.m., the outdoor events begin at 10 a.m. Don’t worry if you can't make it in person, though — WVUM will broadcast the festivities live from 1 to 5 p.m. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at 853 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com.
Yesterday & Today
Owner Evan Chern says his store is still taking it easy owing to the pandemic, mom-and-pop joint Yesterday & Today will offer sales of all the RSD exclusives, plus some deals on its rock 'n' roll collection from the '50s, '60s, and '70s. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at 9274 Bird Rd., Miami; 305-554-1020; vintagerecords.com.