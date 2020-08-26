Your Guide to Record Store Day 2020 in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

You can still shop in-store for Record Store Day 2020, but unlike this shopper of the past, you'll have to wear a mask.

You can't go to the club, can't throw a big Labor Day party, and you ain't going to the movies anytime soon. You've already watched so much Netflix that you scraped the bottom of the algorithm. What's left?

Music! Duh, dummy.

Record Store Day is one holiday that won't let you down. If you don't own a record player, what the hell else are you doing? Invest in a turntable and start your collection with a visit to Miami's topnotch vinyl shops. If you wear a mask and keep a safe social distance from other shoppers, there's no harm in digging through the crates, especially with RSD extended hours and other surprises.

The national team representing Record Store Day divided the annual sale into a three-month series, kicking off Saturday, August 29. New Times caught up with Miami and Fort Lauderdale's record heroes to hear about their plans and COVID procedures, plus we got some recommendations!

EXPAND Museo del Disco Photo by Jessica Gibbs

Museo Del Disco

Make way for South Florida's largest music emporium. With 10,000 square feet of vinyl records, CDs, and more, it's inherently the most socially distanced store. For RSD, Museo will employ local law enforcement to keep masks on and shopping peaceful. Its size allows Museo to accommodate up to 50 shoppers in at a time, and hand sanitizer, gloves, and masks will be distributed. With hundreds of RSD releases, you can stock up on exclusive goodies and browse the everyday stock at the store, which specializes in new releases by English- and Spanish-language favorites.

Recommendations: The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy; Billie Eilish, Live at Third Man Records; Def Leppard, Rock N Roll Hall of Fame; Brian Eno, Rams: Original Soundtrack; Lisa Loeb, A Simple Trick to Happiness.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at 1301 SW 70th Ave., Miami; 305-267-5511; museodeldisco.com.

EXPAND Radio-Active Records Photo by Ian Witlen / thecameraclicks.com

Radio-Active Records

Drive north to hit one of Florida's oldest operating vinyl stores. It also carries CDs, cassettes, and, yes, even some 8-tracks. The Fort Lauderdale favorite will honor RSD in a low-key way, handing out totes to the first 50 customers. The bags will be filled with special posters, pins, masks, and other swag, as well as coupons that can be redeemed at local vendors. The store will open at 8 a.m., allowing ten people in at a time. Each customer gets 20 minutes to shop. Those waiting in line will need to remain at least six feet apart. If the line gets too long, customers will be encouraged to wait in their cars.

Recommendations: Brittany Howard, Live at Sound Emporium; anything by the Cure; Tyler, the Creator, Cherry Bomb; The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy; and limited-edition cassettes of the Strokes, The New Abnormal.

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at 845 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-762-9488; radio-active-records.com.

EXPAND Learn the ins and outs of vinyl production at Sweat Records this Thursday. Photo by Karli Evans

Sweat Records

It's hot outside, but you can beat the heat with Sweat Records' chill grooves. DJ Le Spam will lay down cool Sunday funk in the parking lot while you munch on free vegan cookies and slurp down the Topo Chico. Five people can enter the store at a time, and, as with the other stores, masks will be required. It'll be a mellower party than usual, but it's still a celebration. If you don't make it out, make sure to check out Sweat's new online shop, which offers records, merch, gift cards, and more.

Recommendations: Denzel Curry, Bulls on Parade 7-inch; Roxy Music, Roxy Music (Steven Wilson Stereo Mix).

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecords.com.

EXPAND Technique Records Photo by Karli Evans

Technique Records

Get an early start with RSD hours from 8 a.m. to noon. Just make sure you call ahead or visit the website to make an appointment; slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Thirty-minute to hourlong appointments are encouraged, but at noon, walk-ins will be allowed in. Those with appointments will enter and exit through the rear of the building; walk-ins will wait in a socially distanced line for space to become available. Enjoy free coffee and beer, courtesy of Cream Parlor and Veza Sur Brewing — but enjoy these refreshments outside because masks are required at all times indoors. You can also dig through the RSD Mega $1 Sidewalk Sale in the parking lot.

Recommendations: Tones on Tail, Pop; Motörhead, Ace of Spades; the Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy.

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at 853 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com.

EXPAND We Got the Beats Photo by Ian Witlen / thecameraclicks.com

We Got the Beats and We Got the Beats (Too)

This store is so nice they opened it twice. Bad pun aside, you've got an even greater chance of finding the record you want. We Got the Beats has a system in place to beat the early lines. Come to your nearest location any time this week to receive a wristband with a number. That number dictates the time you'll be allowed into the store. Capacity is 15 shoppers, so wristbands 1 to 15 get first go at 8 a.m. Next will come 16 to 30 about 15 or 20 minutes later, and so on. The wristbands are store-specific, so do return to the store where you got the band. Masks are required, and hand sanitizer will be available. They won't turn anyone away, and if you come in the afternoon, the early shoppers will already have been and gone. Don't feel like going to the store? Both locations will take orders for RSD releases over the phone.

Recommendations: The Cure, Bloodflowers and Seventeen Seconds; Tyler, the Creator, Cherry Bomb; Pink Floyd, Arnold Layne Live 2007; David Bowie, Changes and I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74); Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Creepin' On Ah Come Up.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at 5130 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 2, Fort Lauderdale; 954-671-9482; and 4588 N. University Dr., Lauderhill, 954-395-6520; wegotthebeatsrecordstore.com.

EXPAND Yesterday & Today founder Richard Ulloa (left) and owner Evan Chern. Photo by Falyn Freyman

Yesterday & Today Records

If used and classic records are more your style, Yesterday & Today is a cave of wonders. It's a small space, so only seven people will be allowed to shop at a time (masks are mandatory). Sanitizer will be provided upon arrival. Per RSD rules, the limit is one copy of each title per customer. The owner will open the store at 9 a.m., and while they won't have the usual giveaway drawings and refreshments, they are excited to welcome fellow wax enthusiasts.

Recommendations: David Bowie, Changes and I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74); Billie Eilish, Live at Third Man Records; Iggy Pop, Kiss My Blood (Live in Paris 1991); the Cure, Seventeen Seconds and Bloodflowers; plus rare import RSD releases the store special-ordered.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at 9274 Bird Rd., Miami; 305-554-1020; vintagerecords.com.