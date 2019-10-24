Spotify's RapCaviar Panel Event Gave Words of Wisdom to Artists in the Audience

Spotify's RapCaviar playlist has become the go-to destination for many hip-hop heads eager to discover new music, and the streaming giant's RapCaviar Live performance series — expanded this year thanks to a Live Nation partnership — capitalizes on its following by bringing top-tier artists to cities around the country.

Ahead of tonight's RapCaviar Live show at the Fillmore Miami Beach, Spotify hosted an accompanying panel event at the venue last night that gave audience members — many of whom were up-and-coming artists themselves — an intimate look into all corners of the music industry and the many things that go unnoticed behind the scenes.

The panel was moderated by Shavone Charles, former head of global music and youth culture communications for Instagram and an up-and-coming artist herself. Accomplished songwriter Angela Hunte, DJ and music curator Domo, and RapCaviar performer Melii rounded out the panel, and each offered their experiences in the industry as testimony on what to do and not to do when trying to achieve the goals that many people work so hard chasing.

When asked about how they each got their start, Hunte reminisced on her youth in Brooklyn and the initial decision to take the road less traveled with her career. "Music was a calling that I had no association with and no idea of how to get involved, because no one in my family was involved in any way," she says, citing their dedication to medical professions as an initial barrier in pursuing her dreams. She recalls growing up in Bed-Stuy at the same time that Biggie and Lil' Kim would rap on Fulton Street, and finding inspiration in the raw drive that lived in the artists that she constantly came into contact with.

Melii Photo by John Parra / Getty Images for Spotify

For Melii, solidarity among women artists has been a priority "from jump," noting fans' and the media's tendency to pit women (especially women of color) artists against each other for entertainment rather than finding entertainment in their music. "We just know we're all different and all unique and that each of our music and careers will connect with different people," Melii says in reference to the other RapCaviar performers. "I feel like as women, setting that example for other people, it tells them, 'Oh, they're just vibing out; nothing else.'"

She later continued this train of thought when reflecting on what makes Melii Melii. The image that public figures project is what will be received and consumed by audiences, so when Melii began earning money from her music career, she felt that she had to spend it on "ice" and other flashy displays of wealth because they're often the outward signs of success that hip-hop artists boast. When some of her diamond jewelry was stolen, it was a wake-up call that told her that she needed to be herself above all and that her musical worth is much more than the things that she's able to buy. "I'm not jewelry," she says of the realization. "Flashing shit around might help my career, but that's not me. I don't want to put out the wrong image to people who follow me and my journey, so I'm going to set an example for other females in the industry."

One of the night's most inspirational gems came from Domo, who struggled with long bouts of imposter syndrome before coming to the realization of who she is as an artist and fixture in the music industry. The moment came after playing at Essence Fest one year on the same stage as artists she looked up to like Brandy and Monica. "I asked myself, 'How am I sharing the stage with these giants?' and I had to realize that I can be giant," she says to snaps and claps.

The RapCaviar Live panelists with members of Girls Make Beats. Photo by John Parra / Getty Images for Spotify

After a spirited discussion about music consumption trends and younger people's tendency towards streaming rather than radio or pure sales, the panelists turned to the audience for a quick Q&A — which made for the perfect segue, as nearly all of the questions posed were from artists as young as 16 looking for guidance on how to make the next steps in their careers. "Social media and other channels of getting your name and music out there is so important," Melii tells a young singer/songwriter. Hunte emphasized pride in one's artistry and the importance that it has on their career, telling a rapper from Broward to "approach it as a craft that you're going to be doing for decades."

This decade began with a severe drought of women in hip-hop, leaving many fans wondering when a new crop of femcees would burst on to the scene and show men the talent that women artists possess. Now, with an all-female RapCaviar Live lineup consisting mainly of newer artists, it's clear that that moment has finally arrived.