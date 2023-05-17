Post Malone Takes Dad Life to the Next Level, Announces Tour

Most people gain weight after they have kids, but Post Malone must be built differently. The rapper recently took to Instagram to discuss his noticeable weight loss after having a daughter, clarifying that he is not taking any sort of, let's say, dietary supplements.
"I wanted to say that I'm not doing drugs. I've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and, I'd suppose, performance on stage," he announced. "I'm having a lot of fun performing and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in, and I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel."
Props to Post for that! The heavily tattooed star was once known for his hard-partying lifestyle, eloquently expounding about "fuckin' hoes and poppin' pillies" on his megahit single with 21 Savage, "Rockstar." Not so much anymore, apparently. Musicians nowadays are praised more for sobriety than hard partying, thanks to a new, much more straight-edged, substance-averse generation of fans. Older rock stars are embracing a substance-free lifestyle; sober living is becoming popular among EDM fans. Hell, even Lil Pump quit lean.
Still, when Posty heads to West Palm Beach this summer, don't expect a boring time. The rapper has a new album out, Austin, and stops at iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Monday, July 31, as part of his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour. You read right: this show is on a Monday. Post is staying sober, and most likely, everyone in the crowd has to get out of bed and go to work the next morning, but Mr. Malone will still bring his best. Expect all the hits from this veteran of the Billboard charts, from "White Iverson" to "Sunflower" and everything in between.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19, with presales starting Wednesday, May 17. Find all the tour dates below:
July 8 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 9 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 23 – Hartford, CT– Xfinity Theatre
July 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 1 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 3 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
August 5 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
August 8 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
August 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
August 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
August 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
Post Malone. 8 p.m. Monday, July 31, at iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, via livenation.com.