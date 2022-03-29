Planet Afropunk Landing in Overtown with ChocQuibTown, Rema, and Michael Brun

Well, that certainly seems to be the case now that the festival has announced Planet Afropunk Live: Miami, a three-day event centered on art, tech, food, activations, and, of course, music. All this will take place in the heart of Miami's Black community, Overtown, on May 20-22. The Miami edition will focus on the African diaspora, specifically its the city's Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latino roots.
Two of those three days will center on musical performances, including Rema, Mavado, and ChocQuibTown on May 21, and Skillibeng, Michael Brun, and Prettyboy D-O on May 22.
Weekend passes for Planet Afropunk are now on sale for $65, with prices expected to rise as the date nears.
Afropunk gets its name from the 2003 documentary Afro-Punk, which explored the role Black people played in the predominantly white subculture. While the festival began with a mission to explore Black-produced punk music, over the years it has expanded well beyond that to include hip-hop, R&B, rock, soul, and electronic sounds. Acts like Grace Jones, Bad Brains, D'Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Sharon Jones, Lenny Kravitz, and Solange Knowles have performed at Afropunk's events. The festival is also firmly rooted in activism, often pushing discussions of politics and race.
Here's the full musical lineup for Planet Afropunk's Miami event:
Saturday, May 21
- Rema
- Mavado
- Walshy Fire
- ChocQuibTown
- Yendry
- Bambii
- Skillibeng
- Michael Brun & Friends
- Silent Addy
- Prettyboy D-O
- Cool Blaze
- Jai