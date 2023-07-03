Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Photos: The Cure Closes Out Its Tour at Kaseya Center

July 3, 2023 9:00AM

Robert Smith of the Cure
Robert Smith of the Cure Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
On Saturday, July 1, English rock band the Cure took the stage at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami. The show mark the last date on the band's 2023 North American tour. Robert Smith and Co. performed an extra-long set that clocked in at nearly three hours to mark the occasion.

For the super-sized set, the band performed hits like "Boys Don't Cry," "Friday I'm in Love," "Just Like Heaven," and "Endsong" with the sprinkling of deep cuts, ranging from "Burn" to "10:15 Saturday Night." Read David Rolland's review of the Cure's Miami show, and below check out the photos shot by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg.
click to enlarge
Fans outside the Kaseya Center wait to see the Cure.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside the Kaseya Center wait to see the Cure.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside the Kaseya Center wait to see the Cure.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The Twilight Sad opened for the Cure at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The Twilight Sad opened for the Cure at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans wait for the Cure to take the stage inside the Kaseya Center.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside the Kaseya Center wait to see the Cure.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside the Kaseya Center wait to see the Cure.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Perry Bamonte of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Reeves Gabrels of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Roger O'Donnell of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Jason Cooper of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Simon Gallup of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Robert Smith and Simon Gallup of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Reeves Gabrels of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Simon Gallup of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The Cure perform at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Reeves Gabrels of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Simon Gallup of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
Contact: Michele Eve Sandberg

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Heroes in Disguise

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation