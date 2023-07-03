Photos: The Cure Closes Out Its Tour at Kaseya Center

[
On Saturday, July 1, English rock band the Cure took the stage at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami. The show mark the last date on the band's 2023 North American tour. Robert Smith and Co. performed an extra-long set that clocked in at nearly three hours to mark the occasion.
For the super-sized set, the band performed hits like "Boys Don't Cry," "Friday I'm in Love," "Just Like Heaven," and "Endsong" with the sprinkling of deep cuts, ranging from "Burn" to "10:15 Saturday Night." Read David Rolland's review of the Cure's Miami show
, and below check out the photos shot by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg.
Fans outside the Kaseya Center wait to see the Cure.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Fans outside the Kaseya Center wait to see the Cure.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Fans outside the Kaseya Center wait to see the Cure.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The Twilight Sad opened for the Cure at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The Twilight Sad opened for the Cure at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Fans wait for the Cure to take the stage inside the Kaseya Center.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Fans outside the Kaseya Center wait to see the Cure.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Fans outside the Kaseya Center wait to see the Cure.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Perry Bamonte of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Reeves Gabrels of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Roger O'Donnell of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Jason Cooper of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Simon Gallup of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Robert Smith and Simon Gallup of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Reeves Gabrels of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Simon Gallup of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The Cure perform at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Reeves Gabrels of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Simon Gallup of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Robert Smith of the Cure
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg