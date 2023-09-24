Photos: Lana Del Rey Delivers a Moody Set in West Palm Beach

On Saturday, September 23, Lana Del Rey stopped at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach as part of a ten-city tour the pop star announced in August. Fans came out in full force to support Del Rey, who released her ninth album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
, earlier this year.
Del Rey delivered an 18-song set that ran through her deep music catalogue, including earlier hits like "Blue Jeans," "Born to Die," and "Summertime Sadness," as well as newer offerings like "A&W," "The Grants," "Arcadia," and "Chemtrails Over the Country Club." Opening the show was singer-songwriter Zella Day. Read Alan Halaly's review of Lana Del Rey's performance here.
Photographer Michele Eve Sandberg attended last night's show to capture all the action. Check out the highlights from Lana Del Rey's performance below.
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
A fan outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Zella Day performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Zella Day performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Zella Day performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Zella Day performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg