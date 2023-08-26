Bichota Season Came Early With Karol G at Hard Rock Stadium

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

On Friday, August 25, Colombian singer Karol G landed at Hard Rock Stadium for the first of two South Florida performances as part of the Mañana Será Bonito Tour. The 32-year-old Latin music superstar has been promoting her fourth album and the recently released mixtape,, with a U.S. stadium tour that kicked off in Las Vegas on August 10.For the Miami Gardens show, Karol G put on a performance that mixed visuals and music to great effect. Throughout the show, she performed hits like "Bichota," "Ocean," "Mamiii," and "Tusa," surrounded by an army of backup dancers. Here are all the highlights from Friday's show that photographer Michele Eve Sandberg captured.