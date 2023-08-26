 Photos: Karol G Brought Her Mañana Será Bonito Tour to Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concerts

Bichota Season Came Early With Karol G at Hard Rock Stadium

Check out the photos of Karol G's performance at Hard Rock Stadium as part of her Mañana Será Bonito Tour.
August 26, 2023
Karol G brought her Mañana Será Bonito Tour to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, August 25.
Karol G brought her Mañana Será Bonito Tour to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, August 25. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Share this:
On Friday, August 25, Colombian singer Karol G landed at Hard Rock Stadium for the first of two South Florida performances as part of the Mañana Será Bonito Tour. The 32-year-old Latin music superstar has been promoting her fourth album and the recently released mixtape, Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), with a U.S. stadium tour that kicked off in Las Vegas on August 10.

For the Miami Gardens show, Karol G put on a performance that mixed visuals and music to great effect. Throughout the show, she performed hits like "Bichota," "Ocean," "Mamiii," and "Tusa," surrounded by an army of backup dancers. Here are all the highlights from Friday's show that photographer Michele Eve Sandberg captured.

click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
Contact: Michele Eve Sandberg

Trending

Boyz II Men Continues to Adapt to Changing Music Industry

Concerts

Boyz II Men Continues to Adapt to Changing Music Industry

By Jonel Juste
Ramirez Is More Than Happy to Be on the Road With $uicideboy$

Concerts

Ramirez Is More Than Happy to Be on the Road With $uicideboy$

By Dinniah Bartholomew
6 Spots for Vinyl Fans and Audiophiles in Miami

Guides

6 Spots for Vinyl Fans and Audiophiles in Miami

By Douglas Markowitz
Brazilian Producer Bruno Furlan Has Become One of Dirtybird's Most Prolific Acts

Nightlife

Brazilian Producer Bruno Furlan Has Become One of Dirtybird's Most Prolific Acts

By Alex Dias
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation