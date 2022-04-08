Pew Pew Pops Up in Little Haiti with an Art Installation Meets Nightclub

These days, it seems as though Miami's best nightlife spots aren't your traditional nightclubs and venues. After the pandemic threw the city's scene into disarray, event promoters suddenly got creative, finding alternative ways to deliver the "nightclub" experience outside traditional venue spaces.
That's why you've got Club Space operating venues like Space Park and Factory Town, and it's why 94th Aero Squadron has become the city's hottest event space. Then you've got underground spots like the Boombox and Domicile and nontraditional venues like the Center for Subtropical Affairs playing host to parties on a regular basis.
Joining the fray is New York City-based art collective Pew Pew (pronounced like the way you make laser sounds) with a pop-up at the Oasis at Magic City Innovation District. Kicking off this weekend, Pew Pew Miami blends art, music, and immersive theater during the month of April.
"Miami is a creative mecca. Rich with bright, bold, weird art thanks to the artists who make it," Pew Pew director Nate Long said in a statement. "We're here to put that weirdness center-stage."
Much of Pew Pew's residency will be dedicated to showcasing local and out-of-town talent in the DJ booth, including Stacey Pullen, Goldfish, Sheik 'n' Beik, Nick Monaco, and Tâches. But Pew Pew aspires to be more than simply a nightclub pop-up. Organizers promise an experience. Its Friday night party, Pew Pew Spectacular! comes complete with silk aerialists, fire eaters, roller-skating painters, drag queens, burlesque dancers, neon artists, and a butt-kissing booth. (There's even a secret motel.)
The collective also funds 14 artists to create on-site installations. For example, artist Lindsey Fielding will present "Voyeur Vulnerable," a recording/listening booth that welcomes participants to embrace vulnerability.
The full list of events and tickets for Pew Pew Miami can be found at pewpewtonight.com/calendar.
Pew Pew Miami Pop-Up. Thursday through Sunday until May 1, at the Oasis at Magic City Innovation District, 363 NE 61st St., Miami; pewpewtonight.com.