Olivia Rodrigo Announces Guts World Tour, Including a Miami Stop

If you haven't heard Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album, Guts, stop whatever you are doing and listen to it now. Released last week, the album is a strong indication that the 20-year-old singer-songwriter isn't a fluke and is very much here to stay. The follow-up picks up where her debut album, Sour, left off, with more heartwrenching confessional and laugh-out-loud call-outs. However, Rodrigo shows a sense of self-awareness and employs a biting critique that sets her apart from her peers.
Critics have also taken note, with Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NME, and the New York Times giving Guts high praise. "Rodrigo is a songwriter of rather astonishing purity — even in her most stylized lyrics, she never wanders far from the unformed gut-kick of a feeling," notes New York Times music critic Jon Caramanica in his review of the album.
So what's a young woman who is receiving so much praise to do? Go on tour, obviously. Today, the Grammy award-winner has announced her Guts World Tour, which kicks off in Palm Springs, California, on February 23, 2023, and includes 57 dates, including a stop at the Kaseya Center in Miami on March 6, 2024. Opening the Miami show will be singer-songwriter Chappell Roan. The other openers for the tour include alternative-rock icons the Breeders, UK songstress PinkPantheress, and soul-meets-pop singer Remi Wolf.
You can expect tickets for the tour to be in high demand, so Live Nation, the tour's producer, is asking fans to register ahead of the sale via ticketmaster.com/oliviarodrigo. You can have until Sunday, September 17, at 10 p.m. to register. After registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that gives them access to the sales on Wednesday, September 20, and Thursday, September 21. Standard ticket prices will range from $49.50 to $199.50.
In addition to the general sale, there will also be an American Express early access sale, but the same rules apply. You have to register before September 17, with the early access sale beginning on Wednesday, September 20, at 3 p.m.
Below is the full dates for the Guts World Tour:
Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2
Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2
Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center
Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Olivia Rodrigo. With Chappell Roan. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $49.50 to $199.50 via ticketmaster.com.