Olivia Rodrigo Announces Guts World Tour, Including a Miami Stop

If you haven't heard Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album,, stop whatever you are doing and listen to it now. Released last week, the album is a strong indication that the 20-year-old singer-songwriter isn't a fluke and is very much here to stay. The follow-up picks up where her debut album,, left off, with more heartwrenching confessional and laugh-out-loud call-outs. However, Rodrigo shows a sense of self-awareness and employs a biting critique that sets her apart from her peers.Critics have also taken note, with Rolling Stone NME , and the New York Times givinghigh praise. "Rodrigo is a songwriter of rather astonishing purity — even in her most stylized lyrics, she never wanders far from the unformed gut-kick of a feeling," notesmusic critic Jon Caramanica in his review of the album.So what's a young woman who is receiving so much praise to do? Go on tour, obviously. Today, the Grammy award-winner has announced her Guts World Tour, which kicks off in Palm Springs, California, on February 23, 2023, and includes 57 dates, including a stop at the Kaseya Center in Miami on March 6, 2024. Opening the Miami show will be singer-songwriter Chappell Roan. The other openers for the tour include alternative-rock icons the Breeders, UK songstress PinkPantheress, and soul-meets-pop singer Remi Wolf.You can expect tickets for the tour to be in high demand, so Live Nation, the tour's producer, is asking fans to register ahead of the sale via ticketmaster.com/oliviarodrigo . You can have until Sunday, September 17, at 10 p.m. to register. After registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that gives them access to the sales on Wednesday, September 20, and Thursday, September 21. Standard ticket prices will range from $49.50 to $199.50.In addition to the general sale, there will also be an American Express early access sale, but the same rules apply. You have to register before September 17, with the early access sale beginning on Wednesday, September 20, at 3 p.m.Below is the full dates for the Guts World Tour:Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure ArenaSat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint CenterTue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota CenterWed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody CenterFri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines CenterSat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King CenterTue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway CenterWed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya CenterFri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum CenterSat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone ArenaTue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise CenterWed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health CenterFri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy CenterSat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv ForumTue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United CenterFri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide ArenaSat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars ArenaTue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell CentreFri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaMon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD GardenFri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenSat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenTue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3ArenaFri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op LiveTue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO HydroFri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita ArenaTue May 14 – London, UK – The O2Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – SportpaleisFri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo DomeTue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – SpektrumThu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal ArenaSat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz ArenaTue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays ArenaWed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – FesthalleFri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – OlympiahalleSun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol ArenaTue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – HallenstadionWed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess ArenaFri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor ArenaTue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant JordiThu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk CenterSat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice ArenaFri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo CenterSat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One ArenaTue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaWed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp ArenaFri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile CenterSat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom CenterTue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball ArenaWed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta CenterFri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase CenterTue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaFri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers ArenaSat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda CenterTue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia ForumWed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum